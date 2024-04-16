Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met April 5 and returned 19 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Robert Castle, 48

Lucasville, OH, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Aaron Armstrong, 31

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving stolen Property

John Harding, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Grand Theft When the Property Is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance

Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)

Christopher Wright, 36

Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Kyle Boldman

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Blade Basham, 29

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Inducing Panic

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aggravated Vehicular Assault (2 Counts)

Operate Vessel or Device Under the Influence

Charles Richards, 68

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Verify Address

Eric Curry, 45

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Verify Address

Christian Hudson, 28

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Lee York, 37

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Aron Bradley, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Christopher Bishop, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was Indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Criminal Tools

Attempted Misdemeanor Theft

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance

Travis Spradlin, 44

South Shore, KY, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Nathan King, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)

Michael Cave, 52

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sean Mahan, 25

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Criminal Tools

Jerry Tate, 42

South Portsmouth, KY, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Domestic Violence

Katherine Dalton, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Inducing Panic

Felonious Assault

Randall Frazier, 56

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia