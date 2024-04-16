Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met April 5 and returned 19 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
Robert Castle, 48
Lucasville, OH, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Aaron Armstrong, 31
Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving stolen Property
John Harding, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Grand Theft When the Property Is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance
Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)
Christopher Wright, 36
Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Cocaine
Kyle Boldman
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Cocaine
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Blade Basham, 29
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Inducing Panic
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Aggravated Vehicular Assault (2 Counts)
Operate Vessel or Device Under the Influence
Charles Richards, 68
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Verify Address
Eric Curry, 45
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Verify Address
Christian Hudson, 28
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Lee York, 37
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Aron Bradley, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Christopher Bishop, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was Indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Criminal Tools
Attempted Misdemeanor Theft
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance
Travis Spradlin, 44
South Shore, KY, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Nathan King, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)
Michael Cave, 52
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sean Mahan, 25
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Criminal Tools
Jerry Tate, 42
South Portsmouth, KY, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Domestic Violence
Katherine Dalton, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
Inducing Panic
Felonious Assault
Randall Frazier, 56
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia