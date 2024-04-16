Scioto County Sheriff Reports April 11-14

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Big Bear Creek road of a tree blocking roadway. 6:10 a.m., Thursday, April 11.

THEFT—Report from Greenbriar Road of stolen medication. 6:50 a.m., Thursday, April 11.

THEFT—Report from business on Gallia Pike of a stolen wallet. 1:43 p.m, Thursday, April 11.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report from Pinkerman Cemetery of a white SUV parked for more than an hour. 2:03 p.m., Thursday, April 11.

ASSAULT—Report from a business on Morgan Drive of an individual being assaulted. 2:28 p.m., Thursday, April 11.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Russell Avenue of a neighbor trespassing and parking on caller’s property. 3:21 p.m., Thursday, April 11.

VANDALISM—Report from OHio 125 of a truck being damaged. 6:08 p.m., Thursday, April 11.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Careys Run Pond Creek of a TPO violation due to online harassment. 6:18 p.m., Thursday, April 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Maynard Avenue of a female saying she was the victim of a romance scam. A male she met online sent her a check, and it turned out to be fraudlent after he received the money. 7:15 p.m., Thursday, April 11.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Ohio 104 of a tree blocking the roadway. 9:54 p.m., Thursday, April 11.

THEFT—Report from Dogwood Ridge business of a theft of cigarettes and several vape pens. 11:10 a.m., Friday, April 12.

THEFT—Report from Gallia Pike of theft of medication. 11:43 a.m., Friday, April 12.

INVESTIGATED—Report of man on Ohio 522 along roadway twitching and talking to himself. Caller feared he would walk into traffic. 4:57 p.m., Friday, April 12.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Avalon Street of a man slumped against the steering wheel of a running vehicle in the roadway. 7:58 p.m., Friday, April 12.

FIRE—Report from Henley Comstock Road of a camper fire. Two deceased individuals found, a an elderly man and a woman. The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal. Union, Rush, and Valley township fire departments responded. 9:56 p.m., Friday, April 12.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from McDermott-Rushtown Road of neighbors playing music too loud. 10:59 p.m., Friday, April 12.

FIRE—Report from South Zeufle Driver of a structure fire with visible smoke and flames. Rush, Morgan, Union townships responded. One firefighter was transported to SOMC for treatment. The state fire marshal is investigating the fire. 11:41 a.m., Saturday, April 13.

ATV COMPLAINT—Report from Washington Boulevard of two males riding ATV’s in the park behind the fire department. 2:31 p.m., Saturday, April 13.

THEFT—Report from Longview Avenue of a gun being stolen from a car. 7:03 p.m., Sunday, April 14.

