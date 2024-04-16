Community Calendar for April 17-21

WEDNESDAY, April 17

POETRY AT THE MUSEUM—Southern Ohio Museum presents an evening of poetry and short prose at an open mic event beginning at 6 p.m. Featured writers are PW Covington and Izzy Maxson who is accompanied by musician Polecat. Check out this entry of the writing series at the Southern Ohio Museum, 825 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

THURSDAY, April 18

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

SCDD BOARD—Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct its regular board meeting at 5 p.m., at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. An Ethics Council meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the same location, if needed. Meetings are open to the public with the exception of executive session.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

FRIDAY, April 19

INSTALLATION CEREMONY—The Shawnee State University community is invited to attend the Installation of Dr. Eric Andrew Braun as the 8th President of Shawnee State University. Faculty, students, trustees, foundation members, advisory board members, community partners, and the public are invited to attend. Event begins at 2 p.m., at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. RSVP at www.shawnee.edu/inauguration.

SATURDAY, April 20

FOOD TRUCK FEST—The first ever Portsmouth Food Truck fest begins at 11 a.m., at Tracy Park, 9th and Gay streets, Portsmouth. This event will feature local food trucks and offer music, raffles, and games for the kids. This event is sponsored by CJ’s Fish and Chicken LLC.

SUNDAY, April 21

PUPPY YOGA—This fundraiser for Cabin Critters Rescue will feature Victoria Keen leading a yoga class at noon with puppies! Check it out at the New Boston Eagles.

