Scioto County Sheriff Reports

THEFT—Report of stolen equipment from business on Ohio 104. 6:40 a.m., Monday, April 8.

LIVESTOCK ON ROADWAY—Report from Ohio 335 of a cow being on the road. 9:39 a.m., Monday, April 8.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio 73 of a man in a truck harassing caller. 10:28 a.m., Monday, April 8.

FIRE—Report from Slate Run Road of a small brush fire on the creek bank. 10:51 a.m., Monday, April 8.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Elza Lane of an unauthorized party getting into caller’s mailbox. 10:52 a.m., Monday, April 8.

DOG BITE—Report of a dog biting a delivery driver on Snook Road. 11:31 a.m., Monday, April 8.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a downed utility line on Ohio 139. 12:55 p.m., Monday, April 8.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report of an unknown male at an Ohio River Road business refusing to leave. 3:38 p.m., Monday, April 8.

ASSAULT—Report of an assault and a dog bite from Hinkley Hollow Road. 5:41 p.m., Monday, April 8.

MOTORCYCLE/ATV COMPLAINT—Report from Calverts Lane of a male recklessly riding dirt bike and nearly causing a wreck. 5:45 p.m., Monday, April 8.

SHOOTING—Report from Cramer Road of neighbors shooting near residence. 6:41 p.m., Monday, April 8.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Carpenter Road of leg traps being set along property line and a dog being caught in one. Game warden notified and taking over the case. 6:59 p.m., Monday, April 8.

FIRE—Report of a structure fire at a vacant house on Elmwood Avenue. Valley and Rosemount fire departments responded, and arson is suspected. The fire marshal was contacted. 10:20 p.m., Monday, April 8.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Bellamy Road/Careys Run of an SUV in a ditch with entrapment. Air evacuation requested. Drugs and a firearm were found in the vehicle. 1:37 a.m., Tuesday, April 9.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from U.S. 52 of a tree blocking the roadway. 2:56 a.m., Tuesday, April 9.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of a single-car crash on U.S. 52-Haverhill, Ohio State Patrol contacted. 7:36 a.m., Tuesday, April 9.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report of a male having assaulted multiple females at a Lucasville-Minford Road residence. Arrest made. 11:58 a.m., Tuesday, April 9.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Report from Carlyle Avenue of an active burglary. 1:08 p.m., Tuesday, April 9.

FIRE—Report of a fire at OHio 139 and Riddlebarger Road. 1:18 p.m., Tuesday, April 9.

SHOTS FIRED—Report from Slate Run of an individual shooting toward the roadway. 2:53 p.m., Tuesday, April 9.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from McDermott Pond Creek of a single-vehicle accident. Ohio State Patrol notified, Rush Fire Department on scene. Air evacuation declined due to weather. 7:19 a.m., Wednesday, April 10.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from U.S. 23 of a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lane. Ohio State Patrol notified. 11:59 a.m., Wednesday, April 10.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Junior Furnace of a car vs. building accident. 6:13 p.m., Wednesday, April 10.

THEFT—Report from Duck Run Road of an ATV having been stolen, unknown when. 10:23 p.m., Wednesday, April 10.

MOTORCYCLE/ATV COMPLAINT—Multiple reports from 13th Street of a male riding an ATV in the area purposely revving motor and disturbing residents. 10:38 p.m., Wednesday, April 10.

