20 volunteers clean Brush Creek, remove two tons

Martin McAllister (right) with volunteers during the April 6 cleanup

BRUSH CREEK-The Friends of Scioto Brush Creek (FoSBC) held a cleanup over the weekend on property along the stream they’re known for protecting and educating the public about, just before closing on the six acres and becoming its owners on Tuesday.

The property is on Tatman-Coe Road, just east of the bridge crossing the creek to Scioto Brush Creek State Nature Preserve and runs the length of the creek across from the state-protected area.

The creek frontage they purchased was a haste decision by the FoSBC board, but one rooted in importance and good conscience.

“Occasionally, a conservation opportunity comes along that is perfectly suited for a small, nimble watershed organization such as the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek, Inc. Such was the case this past November when a small parcel of land along the lower mainstem of the creek was advertised for auction. Strategically located adjacent to Scioto Brush Creek State Nature Preserve, the area was critical for helping to protect several rare species of both plants and animals. Additionally, the parcel was directly across the creek from the nature preserve’s parking area and canoe launch. The property was certainly worthy of conservation, but by the time FoSBC learned the property was being auctioned, we had only two weeks to come up with a plan,” explained FoSBC’s Martin McAllister.

According to Martin, FoSBC already owned over 320 acres of land in the watershed, which came from two large parcels acquired from Dayton Power and Light Company as part of a stream mitigation project several years ago.

“Conservation easements permanently protect all the ephemeral streams on the property that feed into Scioto Brush Creek. Protection of these tiny waterways is important for water quality as well as for the survival of several species of small fish that depend on these small trickles of water. Among these is the rosyside dace, Clinostimus funduloides, a rare member of the Cyprinidae family which also includes more well-known groups such as minnows, chubs, shiners and carp nearly all of which are more tolerant of poorer quality water. Rosysides, however, can be found in Ohio only in Adams, Scioto, Pike and Jackson counties and only in high quality streams such as Scioto Brush Creek. The lower mainstem is an entirely different ecosystem. Long, deep pools, with one being measured at twenty-seven feet deep, are interspersed with wide, rocky riffles. Here one can find much larger species such as long-nosed gar and flathead catfish— North America’s second-largest catfish.”

Jody McAllister, Martin’s wife and fellow co-founder of FoSBC, supported her husband’s comments, saying the organization has been seeking these types of opportunities.

“The FoSBC has been interested in protecting a piece of property in the watershed for many years. We are always on the lookout for a piece of property that can be protected for its ecological significance or its value as an access point for recreational use. When the six acres of property directly across the stream from the SBC State Nature Preserve became available the FoSBC board voted to purchase this piece of property and hopefully see if protected for future generation,” Jody said. “It will preserve about a 1,000 feet of stream frontage that is important riparian habitat to endangered species and, in the future, could possibly be added to the current state nature preserve for enjoyment of all Ohioians. The FoSBC is very happy to be able to protect this section of the exceptional warm water habitat.”

When the recent land came up for auction on December 8, the FoSBC called a special board meeting and voted to purchase the land with funding they had, considering they had no time to write a grant, despite knowing of potential funds perfect for the project. They won the 6.2 acres, marking the first time the group had purchased property along the lower mainstem.

The cleanup was the first project organized by the group focusing on the property and around 20 volunteers and officials showed up to support the mission.

With so many hands on deck to help, armed with buckets and bags, trash grabbers and gloves, trucks and winches, the cleanup was knocked out in just over two hours.

At the end of the cleanup, the McAllisters allowed people to gather around a campfire at a property they own nearby for lunch and conversation, reflecting on their work.

“The FoSBC is so grateful for the tremendous support of our dedicated volunteers and our partners the ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves staff and Rick Jansen and crew from the Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District for making Saturday’s cleanup a huge success. Two trailer loads, approximately two tons, of illegally dumped household and construction materials along the roadside in the Scioto Brush Creek Watershed,” Jody said. “The FoSBC works to improve the water quality by preforming multiple cleanups each year to make sure human trash doesn’t end up in the watershed and by removing it by canoe when it does make its way to the water where it endangers the stream ecosystem and humans enjoyment of the waterway.”

The results of the cleanup were more than two oversized loads being removed and dumped, including seven couches, a microwave, a bathtub, a sink, a massive pile of roofing materials, metal and glass, and bags and bags of trash. All this material was removed from the bankside, which would have eventually found its way into the water stream, impacting the wildlife even further.

With two cleanups already in the books for 2024, the group is now pivoting to one more on the horizon: the annual creek sweep.

At that cleanup, volunteers hop into canoes and travel in a group to remove massive tires, trash, and other discarded refuse.

Those interested in participating must register with the Adams Soil and Water Conservation District office at 937-544-1010, due to the limited number of canoes, paddles, & life vests, available at no cost.

“Each year, a new section of the stream is selected and a prefloat is conducted to make sure there are no safety hazards,” Jody explained. “This is typically done the week before the event. This year’s SBC Sweep is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, but may be rescheduled due to high water levels or weather conditions. We meet at 9 a.m. and typically get off the water by 3 p.m. This event is a great way to get out and explore the stream with other experienced paddlers and help remove trash from the watershed at the same time. We get wet and dirty but have a blast doing it. There will be a lunch stop, and, if possible, all trash removed from the stream will be offloaded freeing up the canoes for the second half of the float to take on more trash if needed. More details about a meeting location and what to bring will be provided closer to the date.”

The FoSBC is a 501©3 non-profit serving the watershed of Scioto Brush Creek through conservation efforts, education, park development and events, and more. The group hosts an Annual Scioto Brush Creek Sweep event, a Scioto Brush Creek Day, attends local events to educate students and families, and more. To learn more about the group, or to stay updated on their work, visit them on Facebook.

