Community Calendar for April 13 through April 18 Scioto County, Ohio

SATURDAY, April 13

THE AWAKENING—Live music, art gallery and a large array of vendors from pottery to massage therapy, handmade crafts to intuitive healers. Live music with admission price of $10 per person cash at the gate. Food vendors will be on site at the Pike County Fairgrounds. Event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs through 6 p.m., Sunday, April 14.

HANDCRAFTED WEEKEND—The Greenbo Lake State Resort Park’s Jesse Stuart Lodge will be filled with skilled artisans demonstrating their talents and skills in a variety of areas: quilting, basketmaking, woodcarving, pottery, macrame, leatherworking, painting, metalworking, instrument making, and a fiddle showcase on Saturday night. Event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday.

CAR SHOW—The Central Church Student Ministry Car Show begins with registration at 11 a.m., and the show itself is noon to 3 p.m. at Central Church Portsmouth, 1211 Grandview Ave., Portsmouth. Registration is $10. Concessions on site. Proceeds go to Central Church’s student ministry.

PIE SOCIAL—Join the Oldtown Fire Department, 43 Oldtown Lane, Greenup, Ky., for a pie social. Event begins at 6 p.m.

DESIGNER PURSE BINGO—Miss Notre Dame 2024 is hosting this fundraising event! The doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. There will be 15 games, along with split the pot, raffle baskets, extra bingo sheets, and concessions. Tickets are $30 at Holy Redeemer Activity Center, 1325 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

SUNDAY, April 14

ADVENTURE RIDE—The 2024 Shawnee Pebble Pounder Gravel Race and Adventure Ride sponsored by Queen City Wheels will see cyclists at Shawnee State Park, riding an incredible route or a shorter “3/4 Pounder” and have the same gravel experience with fewer miles. This ride is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shawnee State Park, 4404 Ohio 125, West Portsmouth. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. Register online at https://www.bikereg.com/shawnee-pebble-pounder

MONDAY, April 15

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15, at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

RUSH TRUSTEES—The Rush Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

TUESDAY, April 16

ADAMH BOARD—The Adams, Lawrence, Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health SErvices board will conduct a board of directors meeting at 6 p.m., at 919 Seventh St., Portsmouth.

WATER DISTRICT—The Northwest Regional Water District will conduct a regular board meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Thomas E. and Lois E. Slye Annex located at 123 Smith St., McDermott.

MORGAN TRUSTEES—The Morgan Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior citizen building.

MADISON TRUSTEES—The Madison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the trustee building on White Gravel Road near Ohio 335.

WEDNESDAY, April 17

POETRY AT THE MUSEUM—Southern Ohio Museum presents an evening of poetry and short prose at an open mic event beginning at 6 p.m. Featured writers are PW Covington and Izzy Maxson who is accompanied by musician Polecat. Check out this entry of the writing series at the Southern Ohio Museum, 825 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

HARRISON TRUSTEES—The Harrison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the Minford fire station on Ohio 335.

THURSDAY, April 18

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

INSTALLATION CEREMONY—The Shawnee State University community is invited to attend the Installation of Dr. Eric Andrew Braun as the 8th President of Shawnee State University. Faculty, students, trustees, foundation members, advisory board members, community partners, and the public are invited to attend. Event begins at 2 p.m., at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. RSVP at www.shawnee.edu/inauguration.

SCDD BOARD—Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct its regular board meeting at 5 p.m., at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. An Ethics Council meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the same location, if needed. Meetings are open to the public with the exception of executive session.

