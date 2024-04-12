FBP employees retire with fond memories

FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett recently congratulated and thanked retirees for their dedication and service. Top, from left, Charlene Barch, project worker; Cathy Holbrook, laboratory coordinator; John Sisler, chemist; Jackie Book, contractor assurance engineer; (bottom, from left) Madenia Stafford, human resources director; Wilkett, and Randy Ector, program director. Submitted photo

PIKETON, OH – Six Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) employees said farewell to co-workers on March 27. Their combined experience at the site is approximately 170 years, with diverse backgrounds ranging from the lab to human resources.

Charlene Barch began her work at the site nearly 50 years ago as a secretary before becoming a buyer and then a project worker.

Cathy Holbrook, a lab coordinator, retired after 34 years, and her co-worker, John Sisler, a chemist, retired after 40 years.

“I enjoyed my job, but my coworkers will be missed the most,” Holbrook said.

In her career, Jackie Book said she has grown personally and professionally.

“I will miss my work family so much—you spend more time with them than you do your own family,” she said.

Book plans to continue her 20-plus years serving as a coordinator for the Christmas Gifts for Children program at the site.

Madenia Stafford retired as the Human Resources (HR) director and was part of the HR team at the Portsmouth site for 10 years.

“I love leadership and coaching/mentoring staff,” Stafford said. “It is a welcome challenge to me to try to analyze people issues and try to find the best way through relationship problems with people and groups.”

Stafford will continue serving on the board of Pickaway Area Recovery Services (PARS), a 501(c)3 organization that offers outpatient and residential services for those who struggle with alcohol and drug substance abuse.

Randy Ector’s life experience has included more than 40 years in government contracting, with five years at the Portsmouth site. In retirement, he plans to focus on his farm in New York.

FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett thanked the retirees for their dedication.

“It is difficult to succinctly describe the breadth of experience and connections we’ve had with our employees,” Wilkett said. “However, we can say that it has been an honor to work with them and wish them the very best in retirement.”

For more information, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.