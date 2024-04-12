Ohio Senate adopts CR in support of veterans

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate adopted two measures to support our nation’s military heroes, Senate Concurrent Resolutions 8 and 9. State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, voted for both resolutions in the Ohio Senate Veterans and Public Safety Committee and on the Senate floor.

Johnson is the chair of the Ohio Senate Veterans Public Safety Committee.

“I am proud to vote in favor of both of these resolutions for our incredible American heroes who have given so much for our freedoms,” Johnson said. “In the committee, we heard impassioned testimony from our servicemembers who are suffering at the hands of an inefficient federal bureaucracy. Today, the Ohio Senate sent a message to the federal government to swiftly act to serve the men and women who serve us, and I am proud to have co-sponsored both resolutions and guided them through the Veterans and Public Safety Committee.”

Senate Concurrent Resolution 8 urges the federal government to reduce the wait time for processing veterans’ disability claims. In December 2023, the average claim was processed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 149 days, which is considered a backlog. 378,000 veterans had a claim pending during this time.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 9 urges the U.S. Congress to prioritize comprehensive mental health services for active-duty military members and veterans. Suicide rates among active-duty military members are at an all-time high since September 11, 2001.

S.C.R. 9 also asks the federal government to exceed its current practices by using only qualified and licensed medical professionals with experience treating military personnel and veterans to approve or disapprove mental health treatments. Additionally, the resolution encourages the VA to consider a person who served in active military and was discharged with any condition except dishonorable for possible health care benefits.

S.C.R. 8 and S.C.R. 9 will next be considered by the Ohio House of Representatives.