Scioto County Sheriff Reports

BURGLARY—Report of a burglary on Darnell Road. 9:58 a.m., Monday, April 1.

BURGLARY—Report from Northwood Avenue of individuals taking items froma residence. 10:19 a.m., Monday, April 1.

INVESTIGATED—Caller reported finding a taped/sealed tote on Buck Hollow Road with an animal carcass inside. 10:44 a.m., Monday, April 1.

INVESTIGATED—Report of ATV’s driving erratically on Bonser Avenue impeding traffic. Individual advised to stay off roadway. 11:27 a.m., Monday, April 1.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report of an animal hoarding situation at a condemned Scioto Trail residence. Inside the residence were nine dogs, 25 cats, and one bird. Two females were escorted off the property. 1:39 p.m., Monday, April 1.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Short Street of a female rolling around in caller’s grass and flower beds. Female transported to SOMC. 2:26 p.m., Monday, April 1.

THEFT—Report from Ohio 522 of a vehicle leaving without paying for fuel. 5:57 p.m., Monday, April 1.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Report from Perry Road of theft of a farm tractor. 7:32 p.m., Monday, April 1.

FIGHT—Report from Walburn Avenue of two males in a fight in the front yard of a residence. 7:45 p.m., Monday, April 1.

DRUNK—Report from Center Street about an impaired male. 10:53 p.m., Monday, April 1.

ASSAULT—Report from Oakwood Avenue of individuals being chased by two people with guns. One male assaulted. 12:47 a.m., Tuesday, April 2.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio 139 of an attempt to locate car used in a kidnapping out of county. 1:15 a.m., Tuesday, April 2.

VANDALISM—Report from Ohio 104 of an individual attempting to kick in the door of a residence, then attempting to enter via window. 6:36 a.m., Tuesday, April 2.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Elbert Avenue of a tree through a window. 10:19 a.m., Tuesday, April 2.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Dever Road of a tree and power lines down over the road. 10:24 a.m., Tuesday, April 2.

THEFT—Report of a theft of tools from a vehicle on Shepherd’s Fork. 12:08 p.m., Tuesday, April 2.

ASSAULT—Report from Ninth Street of minor assaulted by two other minors. 2:05 p.m., Tuesday, April 2.

FIRE—Report from Brouse Street of a residential fire. 1:55 a.m., Wednesday, April 3.

THEFT—Report from Normandy Road of a case of identity theft. 9:50 a.m., Wednesday, April 3.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Piketon Road of a bridge washed off its foundations. 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 3.

ASSAULT—Report from 16th Street of a fight between minors on the school bus. 12:55 p.m., Wednesday, April 3.

