Local schools changing schedules for Monday’s eclipse

Monday’s eclipse will be the first total solar eclipse in more than 200 years, the last time being in 1806. Many schools across the area of totality will have scheduling changes to allow people to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Scioto County schools will be marking Monday’s historical total solar eclipse with early dismissals nearly across the board. Some schools will also be handing out eclipse viewing glasses before students leave, so make sure to check the student in your life has theirs before attempting to view the eclipse.

PORTSMOUTH CITY SCHOOLS

Portsmouth City Schools will be dismissing two hours early. Extracurricular games will not start until 5:30 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH STEM ACADEMY

Students will be staying late at school for viewing the eclipse. They will be walking to the Ohio River levee to view the eclipse at 3 p.m. If a Portsmouth STEM student needs to leave early, they must be picked up by 1:30 p.m.

BLOOM-VERNON LOCAL SCHOOLS

Bloom-Vernon Local Schools will dismiss two hours early.

CLAY LOCAL SCHOOLS

Clay Local Schools will dismiss two hours early.

GREEN LOCAL SCHOOLS

Green Local Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

MINFORD LOCAL SCHOOLS

Students in the Minford Local School District will be dismissed early to observe the total solar eclipse. All students in the district will be provided with eclipse glasses for safe viewing of the total solar eclipse from home.

The Board of Education meetings scheduled for that evening will occur as planned, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

NORTHWEST LOCAL SCHOOLS

Northwest will be dismissing 2hrs early Monday April 8. The district did purchase for all students/staff solar eclipse glasses as well.

VALLEY LOCAL SCHOOLS

Valley Local Schools will be dismissing two hours early.

WASHINGTON-NILE LOCAL SCHOOLS

Washington-Nile Local Schools will be dismissing early for the eclipse. High school/middle school will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m. The elementary school will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m. Extracurricular activities/athletic practices and home contests may begin at 5 p.m. Buses traveling to extracurricular activities/athletic contests may leave at 4:30 p.m.

WHEELERSBURG LOCAL SCHOOLS

Wheelersburg Middle and High schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m., and all activities will be suspended including athletic practices and gams. Wheelersburg Elementary School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

All activities will resume, including athletic practices and games, at 4 p.m.