Pebble Pounder bringing 100+ to Shawnee

WEST PORTSMOUTH— The region’s premier outdoor recreation advocate, Portsmouth Connex, spends the year planning dozens of events and adventures from kayaking and hiking to bicycle safety and cycling races and casual rides. While many of their events function under leadership of board members and volunteers, several large projects are partnership-based outreach opportunities.

The most prevalent partnership is with the Tour of the Scioto River Valley and the Ohio River Way; however, their success recently connected them with another partner, Queen City Wheels, as the two groups work to bring the 2024 Shawnee Pebble Pounder to the forest this month.

The event is largely organized by the Cincinnati-based Queen City Wheels, with Connex offering volunteer and marketing support.

“Portsmouth Connex is bringing the hype and volunteers,” Connex’s Wendi Waugh said. “It’s just another thing Connex does to help cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts have a great experience in Portsmouth. I think it is important, because the more people hear about us and hear about Portsmouth, the more people will realize the natural resources we have for recreation and that is honestly a big part of Connex’s mission. We want to see people out exploring and enjoying their communities, not just locals, but people in the greater region.

The event has two planned routes, the 45-mile Full Pebble Pounder and the 35-mile ¾ Pounder.

“Ride the Full Pounder and experience 45 miles of the best gravel riding and racing available in the mid-west,” the event page explained. “You will be treated to over 4,500’ of climbing as you traverse the most scenic and remote sections of Ohio’s largest state park. This route option has amazing gravel, outstanding climbs, at least one incredible descent, and three bridal paths (one grass-covered). Additionally, a section of technical double track will test your bike handling skills.”

The group also addressed the shorter path.

“Are you interested in all the fun but with fewer miles? We have got you covered with the 35-mile ¾ Pounder. Enjoy the same great Pebble Pounder experience while bypassing a significant climb and the most technical sections of the Full Pounder. If you elect this route, you’ll still need to bring your climbing legs. You will climb over 100 feet per mile and ride on an amazing grass-covered bridle path.”

The group promised that, whichever route riders choose, paths will be well-marked, well-supplied, and staffed by friendly, supportive volunteers.

Categories highlighted in the race include the Pull Pebble Pounder Women Open, Pull Pebble Pounder Women 40 plus, Pull Pebble Pounder women 50 plus, Pull Pebble Pounder Men Open, Pull Pebble Pounder Men 40 plus, Pull Pebble Pounder Men 50 plus, ¾ Pounder Men Open, and the ¾ Pounder Women Open.

Not only is Connex working with the host, but community champion Market Street Café is also making sure the event is covered with food for volunteers and riders.

Waugh says that the races are massive and Connex is still seeking volunteers to assist in providing supportive services and cheerleading.

“We want to ensure the riders have a good feeling when visiting our community and that we have a positive impact on them when they look back at their visit,” Waugh said. “We need volunteers and people to cheer them on as they cross the finish line.”

Waugh expects 100 to 150 riders for the race, most of which are not from the county.

Registration for the event is open until Friday, April 12, noon. Register online at www.bikereg.com. The website also has additional information on the race details, paths, and more.

To volunteer with Connex, message the group on Facebook.

The Shawnee Pebble Pounder will take bicyclists into the forest on April 14, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“I feel excited that Queen City Wheels found Connex and asked us to partner,” Waugh said. “Being a bike enthusiast myself, I am looking forward to watching the racers cross the finish line.”