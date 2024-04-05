Jaycees to cast line on 2024 Trout Derby

Trout Derby 2023 participant

WEST PORTSMOUTH— As an Appalachian community lying within the Ohio River Valley, people have been living off the land as long as the land has been lived on, taking advantage of the rich soils, forest life, and fish living in the many bodies of water and streams. It’s no surprise that businesses catering to hunting and fishing do well here. To celebrate these practices, the members of the Portsmouth Area Jaycees continue to provide an opportunity to gather with the community during the Annual Trout Derby.

The event has a 58-year history and is in its second year with local businessman Gary Jenkins behind the wheel.

“Last year was smaller than usual, as we were focused on gaining new membership within the organization and growing in other ways,” Jenkins explained. “This year, however, we look forward to providing free lunch to all participants in the Trout Derby, which will be a hot dog lunch. We’re also giving away 20 free fishing poles to children and giving away a grand prize of a kayak. There are many changes from last year to this year as we grow as an organization.”

Last year’s efforts in self-preservation and growth served the organization well, not only growing the membership base of the organization, but providing a streamlined path to joining the Chamber of Commerce when members phase out of Jaycees and continue to serve the community in meaningful ways. It also helps them sustain their events and programming that benefits the overall community, such as the Trout Derby, Christmas Parade, and more. This is visible in the growth of opportunity in the Trout Derby.

“I think the changes we’ve made have been extremely helpful to the businesses involved in the Jaycees,” Jenkins said. “We’ve been able to offer many trainings and courses to young entrepreneurs to help guide them to success in Scioto County and I think these changes will better serve the community.”

The group works closely with the state to guarantee it planned around opportunities for success for participants.

“We work very closely with the state leading up to the Trout Derby,” Jenkins explained. “They come in and drop over 1,400 trout between the two lakes in Shawnee just prior to the derby.”

The partnership is a benefit to the many people who participate in the day of fishing, which is a major benefit to children looking for something to do with their families.

“It is wonderful to give opportunities to our community to come out and enjoy something nice, especially our children, who need a safe place to be. I think the Trout Derby provides that outlet for families and children. It also allows us to connect our mission to other people and groups that we may otherwise not do so. Out of community service, I think it is one of the better things we do.”

The event is free to participate in. Volunteers will be onsite to measure fish all day and those who catch fish will be allowed to keep their catch. The three largest trout will earn their fishermen a prize. Jenkins claimed the prizes consist of a kayak, a gift card, and a cooler.

The first 20 children under the age of 12 to bring their own homemade fishing pole will receive a free fishing pole from the Portsmouth Area Jaycees.

“This event is the second longest-lasting event in a state park in Ohio. I think it is thanks to the people in Scioto County who continue to love the Trout Derby,” Jenkins said. “As I continue to work on this project, I hear more and more stories from people who have memories of attending as a child, those who brought their child every year, and more. It has become a southern Ohio tradition to partake in the Trout Derby.”

The Portsmouth Areas Jaycees will present the 2024 Trout Derby on Saturday, April 27, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m, at Turkey Creek Lake.

“I think many people in Scioto County have their identities rooted in the derby. In fact, a good friend of mine met his wife there and they take their children to it each year. It’s become a pilgrimage to some people to return home. There is one gentleman who moved out of the area and plans his annual trip home around the schedule of the derby,” Jenkins said. “It is very important to many people. As the derby continues to grow, it will be important for another 58 years to come.”

