Superhero Walk for Autism raises funds for local programming

Walking to raise awareness. Submitted photo The train rides during the annual event have been an event. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- April is Autism Acceptance Month and the Autism Project of Southern Ohio has events planned that will appeal to everyone and also provide funds for programming.

From 1-4 p.m. today, Adam’s Flying Pig coffeehouse in Wheelersburg is hosting a community event that will see local providers offering information to attendees. Also available will be a special drink offered by Adam’s Flying Pig, which will see proceeds going to the Autism Project.

“We hope to be outside in the back, but if the wind is too bad we’ll be inside,” said Autism Project of Southern Ohio President Halea King. “It’s just a fun time and people can meet providers who can provide information for their children or adult” with autism.

On April 29, Autism Project will be hosting its 20th year of the autism walk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Earl Thomas Conley Park in West Portsmouth. The theme this year is superheroes because so many local people on the autism spectrum love the caped characters. Superhero Walk for Autism will offer something for the whole family: a train, food trucks, games, raffles, a live auction, and a touch-a-truck display. Train rides will be from noon to 2 p.m., and the walk around the park will start at 3 p.m.

“These kids – my brother is on the autism spectrum and I do this all for him – and they’re our personal superheroes,” King said about the reasoning behind the theme. “We like to have a lot of various activities going on so kids can come enjoy throughout the day. We have a train that is going around the park and a lot of our kids love train rides, and they’ll be free.”

The event is sensory friendly and free to everyone. It raises funds for programming throughout the year, including events such as sensory-friendly movie days, scholarships, a scout club, and rent on the building that houses the organization at 1015 Waller St., Portsmouth.

The touch-a-truck exhibits will include a fire engine, a combine, and maybe even a boat. Auction items include tickets to the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Zoo, as well as Disney items.

The Superhero Walk for Autism is free and open to the community.

“We would never turn anyone away from having a good time!” King said.