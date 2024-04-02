Scioto County Sheriff Reports

THEFT—Report from U.S. 23 of a theft from a storage building. 9:17 a.m., Wednesday, March 27.

VANDALISM—Report from Ohio 73 of vandalism to bee hives with $600-$700 in damage. 11:54 a.m., Wednesday, March 27.

MISSING PERSON—Report from Germany Hollow Road of a missing person. Reported as an elderly man with confusion driving a Hyundai Elantra. 12:41 p.m., Wednesday, March 27.

BURGLARY—Report from Darnell Road of theft of items from residence, garage, and sheds. 1:27 p.m., Wednesday, March 27.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: Report from Ohio 823 of a crash involving a Jeep and a tractor trailer. 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 27.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Cherry Street of a elderly female acting confused on where she is. 4:48 p.m., Wednesday, March 27.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report from Chester Street of a strange vehicle on property. 5:12 p.m., Wednesday, March 27.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report of an unknown male screaming on railroad tracks near highway underpass on Highland Bend Road. 8:21 p.m., Wednesday, March 27.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Possum Hollow Road of a male on bicycle screaming in front of a house. 8:27 p.m., Wednesday, March 27.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Granite Street of a male lying in a field not moving. 6:29 a.m., Thursday, March 28.

FIRE—Report from Ohio 823 of a truck on fire near mile marker 16. 8:40 a.m., Thursday, March 28.

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Report from Ohio River Road business of a used needle found. 9:57 a.m., Thursday, March 28.

VANDALISM—Report from Melody Lane of a keyed vehicle. 10:23 a.m., Thursday, March 28.

INVESTIGATED—Report from business on Ohio 522 of a male dancing on a picnic table and falling over. Individual stated he was making TikTok videos. 11:33 a.m., Thursday, March 28.

FIRE—Report of a structure fire on Antioch Road. 4:16 p.m., Thursday, March 28.

INVESTIGATED—Report of being victim of Facebook scame on Houston Hollow Road. 9:15 a.m., Thursday, March 28.

ASSAULT—Report from Ohio 140 of a son hitting mother with a pipe. 11:44 a.m., Thursday, March 28.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Clayton Court of a male sitting in car for three hours on the road. 4:21 p.m., Thursday, March 28.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Kentucky Trail of an individual tearing up the inside of a house and threatening to kill cats. 4:22 p.m., Thursday, March 28.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Isaac Rickey Road of a road blocked by neighbors. Advised reporting party that it is a civil issue. 4:37 p.m., Thursday, March 28.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Great Meadow Road of a male destroying items in a residence with a baseball bat, then fleeing. Male was arrested. 7:34 p.m., Thursday, March 28.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Earl Thomas Conley Park of a male urinating in front of a family with children. 8:24 p.m., Thursday, March 28.

ON PATROL—Report from Calverts Lane of an impaired juvenile found rolling around in the roadway near the fire station. 12:10 a.m., Friday, March 30.

BURGLARY—Report from Ohio 73 of a recent break-in. 8:50 a.m., Friday, March 30.

BURGLARY—Report from Gallia PIke business of a recent break-in. 9:26 a.m., Friday, March 30.

ASSAULT—Report from Ohio 73 of an intimate partner assault. 1:24 p.m., Friday, March 30.

DOG BITE—Report from Crull Street of an individual bitten by their neighbor’s dog. 2:43 p.m., Friday, March 30.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Briggs Road of a male having damaged a female’s house and shooting her dog and breaking its leg. 3:04 p.m., Friday, March 30.

DRUNK—Report from business on Gallia Pike of a possibly impaired male trying to rip gas pump off and yelling at employees. 7:58 p.m., Friday, March 30.

FIGHT—Report from Robert Lucas Road of a fight in an alley behind the post office. 8:09 p.m., Friday, March 30.

DOG BITE—Report from Kittle Road of a neighbor’s dog biting an individual on their own property. Dog warden cited owners. 1:24 p.m., Friday, March 30.

THEFT—Report of theft of two bags of dog food from Ohio 335 business. 1:34 p.m., Friday, March 30.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Greenbriar Road of two dogs having trapped a delivery driver on a customer’s porch. Dog warden cited owner. 2:54 p.m., Friday, March 30.

ON PATROL—Report from Edwards Road/Big Bear Creek of a stolen vehicle being found. 8:16 p.m., Friday, March 30.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Report from Stennett Road of an unruly juvenile making threats and refusing to go to school. 9:41 p.m., Friday, March 30.