Community Calendar April 3-6, 2024

THURSDAY, April 4

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

LUNCH & LEARN—The SSU Kricker Innovation Hub, 221 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth, is offering Lunch and Learn: Mastering the Meta Business Suite presented by Jason Lovins at noon. Lunch is provided. Tickets are available at krickerinnovationhub.coworksapp.com/events/630137.

SCIOTOVILLE SCHOOLS—Sciotoville Community Schools will conduct a regular building committee meeting at 3 p.m., in Room 13B of East High School, 224 Marshall St., Sciotoville.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

MAKE IT TAKE IT—Make it and take it art event offered by Southern Ohio Museum, 825 Gallia St., Portsmouth. Event starts at 4 p.m. This event is designed for young children to experienced artists and is family friendly. All materials and light refreshments provided.

FRIDAY, April 5

STARTUP WEEKEND—Startup Weekend: Portsmouth will be conducted April 5,6, and 7 at the SSU Kricker Innovation Hub, 221 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth. The event is perfect for anyone with an idea, passion for entrepreneurship, or a love to solve real-world problems. The SSU Kricker Innovation Hub and Techstars invite you to learn how to think, work and build like a startup over a weekend. Event begins at 5 p.m., Friday.

PARROT HEAD PALOOZA—Calling all Jimmy Buffet fans! Sunspot Tanning, Hometown Radio, and Shawnee State University are sponsoring a night just for you. It may be 5 o’clock somewhere, but the pre-party begins at 6 p.m. at this tribute concert and fundraiser for the Scenic Scioto Heritage Byway. The Caribbean Chillers are taking the main stage with Wild Son as the opening act at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at vrcfa.com/online-tickets.

SATURDAY, April 6

CELEBRATE AUTISM ACCEPTANCE—Third Annual Autism Acceptance event at Adam’s Flying Pig Coffee House, 9107 B Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg. Local providers and informational booths will be on site with sensory activities. This event is from 1 to 4 p.m.

ROADSIDE CLEANUP—Join the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek in cleaning up litter along Tatman-Coe Road and along the stream there. Volunteers will meet at the Scioto Brush Creek State Nature Preserve parking area on Tatman-Coe Rd, McDermott, Ohio at 10 a.m. to organize. Dress for weather conditions, wear sturdy footwear to work on the banks, bring gloves and a water bottle. The FoSBC will provide litter tongs, buckets, trash bags, and safety vests for those picking up roadside litter. Email [email protected] for more information.

SPRING VENDOR MARKET—Easter on the Farm is having its second year of two-day egg-stravaganza at Noble Family Farms, 11210 Ohio 335, Minford. The vendor market will last all weekend, starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, and running through 5 p.m., Sunday, April 7. Admission is $10 with those 2 and younger admission is free.

MOHAWK MONEY MADNESS—The annual fundraisr for the Northwest Football Boosters begins at 6 p.m. at the Scioto County Fairgrounds, 1193 Fairground Road, Lucasville, with raffles, split the pot, food and fun. Catering by Texas Roadhouse. Tickets available at my.cheddarup.com.

