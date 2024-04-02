Wamsley among SSU leaders at Yellow Jacket Open

Haidyn Wamsley

CEDARVILLE — On the Shawnee State University women’s track and field side of the coin, Saturday’s Cedarville Yellow Jacket Collegiate Open was a day where the multi-sport athletes shined.

Haidyn Wamsley, and the sister tandem of Makenna and Makaela Lovely, posted point-scoring finishes in the javelin throw, long jump and high jump while Brianna Brudy notched an impressive time of her own in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.

Their efforts — along with that of distance runners Jessica Elick, Olivia Cisco and Jozi Brown — headed up a solid 24.5-point effort for Shawnee State, which only finished behind three NCAA Division I programs (Bellarmine, Cleveland State, Wright State), two NCAA Division II programs (Cedarville, Wayne State) and two NCAA Division III programs (Adrian, Wittenberg) in its team performance.

Shawnee State, indeed, was the top NAIA school on the list.

In notching its 24.5-point total as a team, the Bears bettered fellow NAIA programs in Goshen, Rio Grande, Ohio Christian University and Alice Lloyd College — as well as NCAA Division III programs in Ohio Dominican and Wilmington.

Wamsley, the former Northwest High School star who continues to produce every time out, scored 11 of those points on her own — posting a 17-foot, six-and-a-quarter-inch throw in the long jump and adding in a 95-foot, one-inch throw in the javelin to finish third and fourth in both of those events.

The Lovely sisters each posted a mark of four feet, 10-and-a-quarter inches in the high jump to rack up an additional 6.5 points between them.

Brudy, Wamsley, the Lovely sisters and Oak Hill’s Ivy Gentry then combined to add another point with their eighth-place finish in the women’s 4-by-100 meter relay.

From a distance running standpoint, Elick’s eighth-place time of 19:50.80 in the 5,000-meter run led the charge.

Cisco and Brown closed out the point-producing efforts for the Bears — as Cisco clicked off a 2:33.72 to finish 10th in the 800-meter run, while Brown posted a 5:05.22 to notch an 11th-place effort in the 1,500-meter run.

Finishing just outside of the points in stacked fields were Wheelersburg’s Amanda Salmons, who finished 12th in the 800-meter run with a 2:36.52, and Cisco, who also placed 13th in the 1,500-meter run, collecting a 5:05.98 to finish just behind Brown.

Brudy, who competed in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, placed 13th in the 100 with a time of 12.71 — just missing the final scoring spot by two-tenths and one-one hundredth of a second.

She fared even better in the 200, posting a 26.02 to come within three-tenths and four one-hundredths of a second of the final scoring spot — while bettering her time from the Charlotte 49er Classic by over a half-second.

Other performances included:

Women’s Javelin Throw: Shelby Rhoden, ninth, 79 feet, 10 inches; Faith Kuhn, 10th, 73 feet, seven inches

Women’s Long Jump: Ivy Gentry, 10th, 16 feet, two-and-a-quarter inches; Marli Marcum, 16th, 15 feet, six-and-a-quarter inches

Women’s Discus Throw: Shelby Rhoden, 18th, 102 feet, six inches

Women’s Shot Put: Faith Kuhn, 19th, 32 feet, three-and-three-quarters inches; Shelby Rhoden, 24th, 30 feet, six-and-a-quarter inches

Women’s 1,500-meter run: Amanda Salmons, 25th, 5:22.32; Juniper Allen, 27th, 5:24.57; Beth Middleton, 31st, 5:30.26

Women’s 800-meter run: Beth Middleton, 27th, 2:49.36; Juniper Allen, 33rd, 2:54.22

Women’s 200-meter dash: Ivy Gentry, 40th, 28.32

Women’s 5,000-meter run: Sydney Reed, 15th, 20:52.54; Mckenna Pannell, 19th, 21:46.61; Natalie Brammer, 23rd, 23:26.40

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, please visit www.ssubears.com or visit the X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears, https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears, https://www.instagram.com/ssubears/?hl=en, and/or https://www.youtube.com/@ssubearsathletics/videos.

For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, or for sponsorship of specific SSU student-athletes or events, please visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and/or https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.