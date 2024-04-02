Area ODOT construction projects

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY

U.S. 52 intersection improvement

Work is set to begin on April 1 for an intersection improvement project on U.S. 52 between Township Road 269 and Grandview Avenue. The project will install a turn lane on U.S. 52 for Township Road 15. Work will occur daily for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

PIKE COUNTY

Ohio 104 bridge replacement

Work has begun as of Feb. 26 for a bridge replacement project on Ohio 104 between Ohio 32 and Long Fork Road. Ohio 104 will remain open until June 1.

Starting June 1, Ohio 104 will be closed all directions for about two weeks. Traffic will be detoured via Ohio 32 to U.S. 23 to Ohio 348. Following the two-week closure, the southbound lane of Ohio 104 will be open from Ohio 32.

Ohio 772 slide repair

Work has begun as of March 11 for a landslide repair project on Ohio 772 between McKinney Road and Ohio 124. Work will occur daily. One lane of traffic will be maintained using temporary signals for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

Watson Road construction

Work has begun as of Feb. 12 for a landslide repair project on Watson Road between Mutton Run Road and Hay Hollow Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be closed for the duration of the project, northound traffic will be detoured via Ohio 335 to Higby Road to Old Ohio 35. Southbound traffic will be detoured via Old Ohio 35 to Higby Road to Ohio 335. Estimated completion: Summer 2024