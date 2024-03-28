Scioto County Sheriff Reports

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Galena Pike of a two-car accident with one injury. 7:45 a.m., Monday, March 25

INVESTIGATED—Report from Eighth Street of a phone scam wherein caller identified themself as working for Spectrum. 10:27 a.m., Monday, March 25.

VANDALISM—Report from Ohio 73 of seven beehives damaged overnight. 11:55 a.m., Monday, March 25.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report from Ohio 139 of a black sedan parked at the end of a property. 12:24 p.m., Monday, March 25.

FIRE—Report from Burns Hollow Road of a trailer fire. 12:40 p.m., Monday, March 25.

FIRE—Report from Upper Twin Creek of a rekindled brush fires. Three fire departments and one squad from Adams County responded on scene. 1:17 p.m., Monday, March 25.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Owensville Road of a trailcam catching an individual with a firearm on caller’s property. 1:27 p.m., Monday, March 25.

FIRE—Report from Ninth Street of a structure fire. Fire marshal contacted. 2:41 p.m., Monday, March 25.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Brouses Run Road/U.S. 52 of a woman by the roadway with a bible and screaming. Caller was concerned she would get hit. 3:26 p.m., Monday, March 25.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio 139 of online threats. 4:08 p.m., Monday, March 25.

THEFT—Report from Kinker Drive of $2,800 being stolen off a debit card. 4:28 p.m., Monday, March 25.

THEFT—Report from Gallia Pike of theft of medication from a mailbox. 4:59 p.m., Monday, March 25.

INVESTIGATED—Report from a business on U.S. 23 of a person banned from property was seen trespassing. 7:20 p.m., Monday, March 25.Monday, March 25.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Carol Street of an ex-boyfriend making threatening text messages. 7:35 p.m., Monday, March 25.

THEFT—Report from Findlay Street of a bank account accessed without permission. 8:06 p.m., Monday, March 25.

THEFT—Report from Gallia Pike of items being stolen from a construction site. 7:15 a.m., Tuesday, March 26.

TRAFFIC JAM/ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Hiles Road of a tree blocking the roadway. 8:44 a.m., Tuesday, March 26.

ON PATROL—Report from Bennett Street of ATV’s doing donuts in a parking lot. 4:10 p.m., Tuesday, March 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio River Road of locked keys in a vehicle. 4:14 p.m., Tuesday, March 26.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Feurt Hill Road of a truck rollover accident. 5:41 p.m., Tuesday, March 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Labold Avenue of a female in a bathrobe walking in yards and looking in windows. 7:48 p.m., Tuesday, March 26.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Maplewood Avenue of a drunk person causing a distrubance after being banned from the property. 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, March 26.