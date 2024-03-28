Pike CAC to offer business summit in May

The annual Business Summit Event hosted by the Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 22,at the scenic Twin Lakes Resort, 273 Tackett Lane in Piketon. This year’s theme, “Becoming More in 2024,” captures the essence of growth and development for businesses and individuals by offering attendees valuable insights and strategies to enhance their professional journey.

This year’s theme of “Becoming MORE” represents becoming Motivated, Optimistic, Resilient, and Empowered – the core pillars of success and achievement in the business world. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable knowledge on setting and finding motivation to achieve goals, understanding the current data of labor shortages across industries to foster optimism about the workforce, implementing strategies for financial resilience within their businesses, and empowering both themselves and their staff for enhanced productivity and success.

The event features a diverse lineup of speakers who are experts in their respective fields ensuring a comprehensive learning experience for all attendees. Additionally, the Summit offers ample networking opportunities allowing participants to connect with fellow professionals and exchange ideas.

To attend the annual Business Summit Event, there is a fee of $15 per person and includes access to all sessions and a catered lunch. Interested individuals can register online at http://CACWB-Summit2024.eventbrite.com or by contacting Adam Days at (740) 289 – 2371 or via email at [email protected].

Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your professional growth and take your business to new heights. Join us at the annual Business Summit: Becoming More in 2024 and embark on a journey of becoming more.