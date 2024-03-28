Risner gets 15 to life in child rape case

Travis T. Risner Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Two Wheelersburg man accused of the rape of two children last year have been sentenced after pleading guilty.

Travis T. Risner, 24, pleaded guilty to rape, a first-degree felony, Wednesday, March 27, in Scioto County Court of Common Pleas. He stood accused of raping a 3-year-old and a 10-year-old.

Risner was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison at the same court appearance.

The original charge was the result of an investigation by Scioto County Children’s Services, which notified the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Risner was suspected of the rape of the 3-year-old and taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. During the investigation, it was found there could be another victim, a 10-year-old.

Risner was arrested March 9, 2023.

The guilty plea means Risner will not go to trial on April 15 as originally scheduled. It also means the children will not have to testify to the court.

Risner will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender/child victim offender for the rest of his life. He is currently lodged in the Scioto County Jail until transfer to state prison.

Also arrested on multiple counts of rape was Jonathan Gold, 31, who was arrested in January and pleaded guilty March 8. He was originally charged with 10 counts of rape of a child under the age of 10, which is a first degree felony, and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony.

Gold was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He will also be required to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life. If and when he is released, Gold will be on post-release control for five years.

Gold is also currently lodged in the Scioto County Jail until he is transferred into the custody of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

His trial was to start Monday.

