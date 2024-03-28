New documentary about Ohio River screened at SSU

Executive Producer and Ohio River Way Vice Chair presented “This is the Ohio”, a documentary about the Ohio River, at SSU last week. Photo: Derrick C Parker Dozens of students and community members attended the screening, which will be available on PBS and KET (Kentucky Educational Programming) soon. Photo: Derrick C Parker

PORTSMOUTH – “This is the Ohio”, a new documentary about the Ohio River, was screened at Shawnee State University last week. The film, directed by Morgan Atkinson, offers a look at the history, culture, challenges, and opportunities of our local waterway and its many river communities.

The film’s executive producer, David Wicks, was in attendance and took Q&A from the audience after the screening.

“Working on the film was a tremendous amount of fun,” explained Wicks. “Part of my job was setting up the 50-60 interviews that made it possible…This is my third movie with Morgan. We have focused on water-related topics and sustainable living. We have found that the largest problem with the river is perception.”

The film stresses that while the Ohio River is far from perfect – it is a heritage shared by the population of each community along its banks. Wicks says that more people need to utilize the river and become advocates for its protection.

“Yes, it is dirty at times. Yes, some of the factories that pollute the river need to curb that. But the river is cleaner than you think,” said Wicks. “People are not going to raise money for something they aren’t invested in. If we really want to restore it – and think our water quality is important – people have to be engaged with the river.”

Dozens of students and community members attended the screening, which will be available on PBS and KET (Kentucky Educational Programming) soon. First Ward Councilman Sean Dunne spoke after the screening.

“I thought the film was great,” said Dunne. “This is the first time I’ve seen it and I think it really tells a good story about the Ohio River and calls attention to it.”

Wicks is the Vice Chairman for the Ohio River Way, a non-profit organization dedicated to working with state and local entities to celebrate the natural, cultural, and historical assets of the river while conserving and utilizing its natural beauty. More information can be found at ohioriverway.org.

“My big hope is that viewers will think about the water, think about the river, and think about their role in keeping it clean. I hope they encourage their local leaders to do something. I think water quality is really a local issue…Part of conservation is talking to local folks who run these cities and towns and communities.”

“But the most important message is this – enjoy the river. Get out and enjoy it. If it causes people to do that, the film has fulfilled its purpose.”