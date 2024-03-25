WV pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Brian Adkins Submitted photo Brittany Hall Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Two people from West Virginia have been arrested on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said the stop occurred at around 4:33 p.m., Sunday, March 24. The 911 Communications Center received a call of a white Chrysler with West Virginia plates operating in a reckless manner eastbound on U.S. 52 just past the 522 exit.

Arrested were Brian Adkins and Brittany C. Hall, both of Fort Gay, W.Va.

Adkins, 27, was charged with two counts of possession of drugs, two counts of trafficking in drugs, and having a weapon under disability. Hall, 27, was charged with two counts of possession of Drugs and two counts of trafficking in drugs. Both appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court for arraignment on Monday.

Thoroughman said a deputy was in the area, observed the vehicle, and made a traffic stop for a marked lanes violation. The traffic stop was made on eastbound U.S. 52 near Haverhill Ohio Furnace Road.

During the traffic stop, Conley observed a firearm underneath the gear shift. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and the search revealed a black drawstring bag containing a gallon-sized baggie with about 2.04 lbs. of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. The drawstring bag contained another gallon-sized baggie containing 31 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a knotted bag containing about 78 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, a silver package containing about 17 grams of a pink substance believed to be fentanyl, several small pink baggies and a scale. The total street value of the drugs is $20,480.

A search of the male driver revealed a clear pipe with white residue, pills and cash totaling $46 in his left pocket. A search of the female passenger revealed $1,294 dollars in cash.

Thoroughman asks anyone wishing to leave drug information to phone the task force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected]. All information will be kept confidential and will remain anonymous.