SPORTS SCOREBOARD — March 23-25

portsmouthdailytimes
-
0

SPORTS SCOREBOARD — March 23-25

Saturday, March 23

Softball

Notre Dame 10, Boyd County (Ky.) 5; Notre Dame 9, Boyd County (Ky.) 8

Piketon 8, Northwest 7; Northwest 12, Piketon 6

South Webster 1, Hillsboro 0

South Webster 9, Rock Hill 8

West 12, Vinton County 2

Hillsboro 4, West 2

Clay 10, Western 9

Cabell Midland 5, Wheelersburg 3

Valley 10, Ironton 3

Valley 17, Chesapeake 5

Ironton 10, Vinton County 0

Rock Hill 9, Minford 6

Chesapeake 12, Minford 9

Fairland 2, Unioto 1; Unioto 15, Fairland 7

Symmes Valley 14, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 9

Independence 5, Symmes Valley 4

South Point 7, Southern 5;

Lawrence County (Ky.) 10, South Point 0

Coal Grove 4, Meigs 2; Meigs 13, Coal Grove 4

Baseball

Minford 7, Portsmouth 2

West 5, Fairland 2; West 6, Fairland 2

Wheelersburg 15, Buckeye Valley 14 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

Notre Dame 9, Hillsboro 6

Clay 13, Western 6

Green 13, Rock Hill 2 (5 innings)

Whiteoak 8, South Webster 7; Whiteoak 7, South Webster 2

Ironton 4, Valley 3; West Jefferson 2, Valley 0

Piketon 11, Oak Hill 1

Gallia Academy 8, Waverly 3

South Point 11, Southern 6; South Point 7, Southern 0

Monday, March 25

No posts to display