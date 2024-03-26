Scioto County Sheriff’s Reports

ON PATROL—Report of a barking dog on Wilson Avenue. Reported unfounded, no dogs barking in area upon deputy’s arrival. 2:55 a.m., Friday, March 22.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Maple Benner Road of an individual trying to kick down the door of a residence. 4:07 a.m., Friday, March 22.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from Carol Street of an argument between relatives. Visible injuries on one party. 9:26 a.m., Friday, March 22.

INVESTIGATED—Report of trespassing at a business on Ohio RIver Road. 11:27 a.m., Friday, March 22.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Ohio 73 of a two-car accident with one injury. Ohio State Patrol contacted. 1:03 p.m., Friday, March 22.

FIRE—Report from Mead-McNeer Road of a controled burning of trash that became a brush fire. Extinguished. 3:26 p.m., Friday, March 22.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Main Street of individual tearing up the inside of a residence. 3:50 p.m., Friday, March 22.

INVESTIGATED—Report from 10th Street of a cell phone loaned to a friend who refused to return it. 5:34 p.m., Friday, March 22.

THEFT—Report from Ohio 73 of an ATV being stolen from an outbuilding. 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 22.