Scioto County Sheriff’s Reports

FIRE—Report from Jones Run Road of a house fire. Rarden Fire Department on scene. 1:44 p.m., Monday, March 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio River Road of a camper set up on state property. 9:58 a.m., Monday, March 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Easter Drive of stolen Social Security and food stamp cards. 10:18 a.m., Monday, March 11.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Ninth Street of neighbor’s loose dogs attacking chickens. 11:28 a.m., Monday, March 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Second Street of identity theft. 1:33 p.m., Monday, March 11.

RECOVERED VEHICLE—Report from Eleventh Street of a recovered stolen vehicle. Portsmouth Police Department, owner contacted. 3:11 p.m., Monday, March 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report from business on Old Scioto Trail of a female refusing to leave. 4:07 p.m., Monday, March 11.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Gleim Road/Gallia Pike of a distraught non-English speaking female. Family members responded and took the woman home. 6:29 p.m., Monday, March 11.

ASSAULT—Report from a third party at a business on U.S. 23 of an elderly male getting jumped by a younger male who left the scene. 6:40 p.m., Monday, March 11.

MOTORCYCLE/ATV COMPLAINT—Report from June Avenue of a male juvenile driving a dirt bike recklessly on the roadway. 7:02 p.m., Monday, March 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Dodge Street of a minor being texted graphic images from an unknown number. 7:12 p.m., Monday, March 11.

