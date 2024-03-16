Scioto County Grand Jury returns 25 public indictments on March 1

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman announced that the Scioto County Grand Jury met March 1 and returned 25 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
Jaylyn Robison, 27, of Columbus
Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
William Smith, 43, of West Portsmouth
Aggravated possession of drugs
Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Connie Cox, 48, of West Portsmouth
Aggravated possession of drugs
Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Calvin Peaks, 34, of Huntington, W.Va.
Aggravated trafficking in drugs
Trafficking in cocaine
Aggravated possession of drugs
Possession of cocaine
Jordan Kearns, 33, of Portsmouth
Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility
Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Carl McMahon, 33, of Portsmouth
Violating a protection order
Burglary
Toby Lamb, 42, of Lucasville
Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility
Possession of drugs
Jennifer Lamb, of Portsmouth
Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility
Possession of drugs
Anthony Faught, 41, of Ohio
Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility (three counts)
Aggravated trafficking in drugs
Trafficking in drugs
Aggravated possession of drugs
Possession of drugs
Ginelli Ernest, 32, of Ohio
Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility (two counts)
Aggravated trafficking in drugs
Trafficking in drugs
Aggravated possession of drugs
Possession of drugs
Tampering with evidence
George Hill, of Ohio
Aggravated possession of drugs
Aggravated trafficking in drugs
Brandon Smith, 22, of Portsmouth
Aggravated possession of drugs
Aggravated trafficking in drugs
Aggravated menacing
Kebree Spillman, 25, of Portsmouth
Domestic violence
Lee York, 37, of McDermott
Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer
Obstruction of official business
Resisting arrest
Aggravated possession of drugs
William Hodge, 62, of McDermott
Receiving stolen property
Harold Newman, 50, of Portsmouth
Domestic violence
Strangulation
William Nixon, 29, of Portsmouth
Aggravated possession of drugs
David Shumate, 57, of Portsmouth
Possession of cocaine
Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Billy Huff, 39, of Otway
Aggravated possession of drugs
Michael Montavon, 39, of Portsmouth
Aggravated possession of drugs
Possessing drug abuse instruments
Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua Phipps, 41, of Portsmouth
Aggravated possession of drugs
Illegal use or possession of drugs
Lucas Waddell, 48, of Portsmouth
Aggravated possession of drugs
Eric Bailey, 42, of Portsmouth
Receiving stolen property
Telecommunications fraud
Douglas Wood, 36, of Portsmouth
Receiving stolen property
Telecommunications fraud
Justin Hanley, 42, of Lucasville
Felonious assault (four counts)
Domestic violence