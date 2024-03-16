Scioto County Grand Jury returns 25 public indictments on March 1

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman announced that the Scioto County Grand Jury met March 1 and returned 25 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Jaylyn Robison, 27, of Columbus

Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

William Smith, 43, of West Portsmouth

Aggravated possession of drugs

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Connie Cox, 48, of West Portsmouth

Aggravated possession of drugs

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Calvin Peaks, 34, of Huntington, W.Va.

Aggravated trafficking in drugs

Trafficking in cocaine

Aggravated possession of drugs

Possession of cocaine

Jordan Kearns, 33, of Portsmouth

Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Carl McMahon, 33, of Portsmouth

Violating a protection order

Burglary

Toby Lamb, 42, of Lucasville

Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Possession of drugs

Jennifer Lamb, of Portsmouth

Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Possession of drugs

Anthony Faught, 41, of Ohio

Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility (three counts)

Aggravated trafficking in drugs

Trafficking in drugs

Aggravated possession of drugs

Possession of drugs

Ginelli Ernest, 32, of Ohio

Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility (two counts)

Aggravated trafficking in drugs

Trafficking in drugs

Aggravated possession of drugs

Possession of drugs

Tampering with evidence

George Hill, of Ohio

Aggravated possession of drugs

Aggravated trafficking in drugs

Brandon Smith, 22, of Portsmouth

Aggravated possession of drugs

Aggravated trafficking in drugs

Aggravated menacing

Kebree Spillman, 25, of Portsmouth

Domestic violence

Lee York, 37, of McDermott

Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Obstruction of official business

Resisting arrest

Aggravated possession of drugs

William Hodge, 62, of McDermott

Receiving stolen property

Harold Newman, 50, of Portsmouth

Domestic violence

Strangulation

William Nixon, 29, of Portsmouth

Aggravated possession of drugs

David Shumate, 57, of Portsmouth

Possession of cocaine

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Billy Huff, 39, of Otway

Aggravated possession of drugs

Michael Montavon, 39, of Portsmouth

Aggravated possession of drugs

Possessing drug abuse instruments

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua Phipps, 41, of Portsmouth

Aggravated possession of drugs

Illegal use or possession of drugs

Lucas Waddell, 48, of Portsmouth

Aggravated possession of drugs

Eric Bailey, 42, of Portsmouth

Receiving stolen property

Telecommunications fraud

Douglas Wood, 36, of Portsmouth

Receiving stolen property

Telecommunications fraud

Justin Hanley, 42, of Lucasville

Felonious assault (four counts)

Domestic violence