Local St. Patrick events offer something for everyone

The 7 Nations Celtic Club is sponsoring or cross-promoting the 2024 St. Patrick’s festival events. The local activities include an Irish festival, Irish breakfast, a special paint night, an Irish-themed toast contest, music and Irish dance, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, an Irish-themed “Pot Luck” dinner, and more and more music.

In addition to all of the local Portsmouth events, the sponsors are calling on local residents and businesses to a “Green the Town” from March 15 through March 17. It has been the custom in Dublin, Ireland, for a number of years to light up major iconic buildings with green lights. Trinity College, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and the aka General Post Office are a few of the major edifices bathed in green light during Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Festival. The Irish tri-colour is displayed now on the Roy Rogers Esplanade and along Chillicothe Street, some of the businesses have already lit up their establishments in green. It is hoped that many more businesses and local residents can join the “green” effort.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, the Port City Pub will open early for breakfast. Of course, the annual Portsmouth 7 Nations Celtic Club’s St. Patrick’s Parade will follow at 11 a.m., complete with Shamrock Club Pipes and Drums, a sea of folks in green attire, and maybe a vision of St. Patrick. The parade will start on Market Street in Portsmouth and wind down Second Street to Washington, Fifth, and then Chillicothe Street to end at Tracy Park. The Port City Pub will host Irish dance and music and food throughout the day and evening (until 11 p.m.) courtesy of the Cirque D’Art dancers, Amhrain, Mad Maudlin, and Ian Jones and the Tipperary Three.

The St. Patrick’s festival of events in Portsmouth will also be celebrated the Holy Redeemer Church at 1325 Gallia St. Food, music from the Rose Mountain Ramblers, an Irish whiskey tasting, several cash raffles, etc. are all part of the church’s annual Irish celebration. The event begins after 4 p.m. Mass Saturday, March 16.

St. Patrick’s Day arrives Sunday, March 17. The Port City Pub on Chillicothe Street will be open to welcome the day and patrons for an extended brunch, music from the Rose Mountain Ramblers, and more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The March activities will close out on Saturday, March 30 with the Sierra’s Haven Annual Irish-themed Pot of Luck Dinner. The event is at 1619 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth. Tickets of $25 (adults) and $10 (children) will buy dinner and entry to an auction. The event starts at 5 p.m. and goes to 9 p.m.

The public is invited to join the fun rain, snow or shine. Facebook pages for the Port City Pub and the 7Nations Celtic Club will continue to have updated information about the individual events.