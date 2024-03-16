Rio Grande Community College offering College Credit Plus courses for Pike students

PIKETON—With the opening of its new center this summer, Rio Grande Community College is currently enrolling students into their College Credit Plus program. Classes at the Pike Center will begin in mid-August, located at the former site of Piketon High School on West Street. The newly renovated center will offer general education and social services courses, along with CCP.

The program is for students in grades 7-12 to simultaneously earn college and high school credits. Designed to foster career readiness and postsecondary success, CCP allows students to access a diverse range of courses at Rio. All tuition, books, and course fees are covered at no charge.

Additionally, Ohio Transfer 36 guarantees transfer credit for a complete set or subset of general education requirements at any Ohio public college or university. Students can combine the benefits of CCP and Ohio Transfer 36 to streamline a path to post-secondary success, saving both time and money while working towards future degrees.

Interested students should contact their high school guidance counselor and complete the necessary paperwork by April 1.

For more information on the Rio Grande Pike Center, visit rio.edu/pike or call (740) 245-7150.