Prosecutor announces indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on Jan. 26 and returned 14 public indictments. The defendants are charged as follows:
Alphonso Seward, Sr.
Columbus, OH, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine (2 Counts)
Possession of Cocaine (2 Counts)
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related compound
Amanda Laber, 27
Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine (2 Counts)
Possession of Cocaine (2 Counts)
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)
Aggravated Possession of Drugs(2 Counts)
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Rebecca Bertram, 52
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine (2 Counts)
Possession of Cocaine (2 Counts)
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Sean Freeman, 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Importuning
Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juvenile
Danny Vanhoose, 73
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Murder
Murder (2 Counts)
Naomi Shelpman, 69
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft
Forgery (2 Counts)
April White Thomas, 34
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jesse Miller, 25
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Criminal Tools
Jeremy Underwood, 30
Ironton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Burglary
Burglary
Inducing Panic
Making False Alarms
Vandalism (2 Counts)
Obstructing Official Business
Attempted Escape
Sierra Hern, 28
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Billy Joe Huff
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Charles Coyle, 47
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on
Failure to Register
Jack Bailey, 58
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Shannon Franklin, 45
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Vandalism