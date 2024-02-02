Prosecutor announces indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on Jan. 26 and returned 14 public indictments. The defendants are charged as follows:

Alphonso Seward, Sr.

Columbus, OH, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine (2 Counts)

Possession of Cocaine (2 Counts)

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related compound

Amanda Laber, 27

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine (2 Counts)

Possession of Cocaine (2 Counts)

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs(2 Counts)

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Rebecca Bertram, 52

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine (2 Counts)

Possession of Cocaine (2 Counts)

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Sean Freeman, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Importuning

Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juvenile

Danny Vanhoose, 73

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Murder

Murder (2 Counts)

Naomi Shelpman, 69

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft

Forgery (2 Counts)

April White Thomas, 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jesse Miller, 25

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Criminal Tools

Jeremy Underwood, 30

Ironton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Burglary

Burglary

Inducing Panic

Making False Alarms

Vandalism (2 Counts)

Obstructing Official Business

Attempted Escape

Sierra Hern, 28

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Billy Joe Huff

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Charles Coyle, 47

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on

Failure to Register

Jack Bailey, 58

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Shannon Franklin, 45

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Vandalism