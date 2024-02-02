Scioto County Sheriff reports

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Reporting party called several times regarding neighbor’s vehicle blocking them in. 5:21 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Single-car crash on Lucasville-Minford Road. Airbags deployed. 7:55 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31.

SEX OFFENSE—Caller reports a minor in their home is acting out. Incident alleged to have happened on Kulp Road. 8:40 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31.

INVESTIGATED—Possible violation of a temporary protection order on Noel Lane. 9:06 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31.

DEAD ON ARRIVAL—Caller reports finding individual deceased at residence on Millers Run-Fallen Timber Road. Coroner contacted. 9:19 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31.

THEFT—Report of jewelry stolen from deceased individual on Green Street at time of death. 12:03 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31.

SHOTS FIRED—Report of shots being fired from vehicle in the area of Ohio 335 and Swauger Valley Road. 6:02 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Possible drug activity reported on Easter Drive. 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Single-car accident on Gephart Road, Ohio State Patrol contacted. No one found around vehicle. 10:21 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT-Report of a dog barking on New Garden Avenue. Dog was not barking when deputy arrived. 11:07 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31.