Library itinerary full for February

View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.

SCIOTO COUNTY- The Scioto County Public Library system, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and homebound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

At all locations, the library system is engaging in the Bookopoly Reading Challenge through March 15. It is for all ages and is free.

“Join our Bookopoly Reading Challenge,” the library announced in a release. “Read eight books, collect stickers for your gameboard, and turn in your completed board to win one of our many prizes. You can pick up your gameboard at any library location.”

For more information, call 740-354-5688.

Through February 9, the Portsmouth Public Library will be hosting a Craft Supply Swap for adults, free of charge.

“Drop off any unwanted new or gently used craft supplies between January 29 through February 9,” the library explained. “You will earn a ticket for each item or bundle you donate. Spend your earned tickets at our Craft Supply Swap on Saturday, February 10 from noon to 2 p.m. to take home new-to-you craft supplies.”

The Wheelersburg Library will host Fingerprint Art on Monday, February 12 at 4 p.m., free for children.

The New Boston Library will host Craft Buffet on Monday, February 12 at 6 p.m. for adults. At the event, the library will have a long table of crafting supplies for people to create with.

The South Webster Library will host Fizzy Heart Art Craft on Tuesday, February 13 at 6 p.m. for children, free of charge.

The Lucasville Library will host Monthly Movie Matinees on Friday, February 16 at 2 p.m. for all ages. It is free. Light refreshments will be provided, and a movie will be screened. It is hosted by WNXT’s Sam McKibbin every third Friday of each month. For information on the event or film title, call 740.259.6119.

The Portsmouth Public Library will host Paint Brush Gnomes on Tuesday, February 20 at 4 p.m. for ages 12 and older. It is free, but registration is required. To register, call 740.354.5304.

The Portsmouth Library will host Sea Pal Craft on Tuesday, February 27 at 6 p.m. for children 12 and under. It is free.

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programming at their website. View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.

