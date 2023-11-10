Scioto County Sheriff reports

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Mother advises daughter, 21, is violent at Candlewood Apartments. 1:52 a.m, Monday, Nov. 6.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report of neighbors being loud on Back Street. 2:17 a.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

THEFT—Gun reported stolen from a truck on Center Street. 5:02 a.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party says a car that’s not his has been on his Ohio 104 property for more than a month. 9:37 a.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

THEFT—Tow dolly stolen on Ohio 522. 11:05 a.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Pig in small dog cage on Dunlap Road. Call transferred to Portsmouth Police Department. 11:22 a.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Possibly impaired adult male reported sitting in car on business lot on Old Scioto Trail. 1:11 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

FIRE—Brush fire on Old U.S. 52 near the Lawrence County line. 3:01 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

ASSAULT—Adult male reports being shot with a slingshot by an older female relative on Swauger Valley Road. 4:32 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Reporting party says an ex has been harassing her by phone on Lick Run Lyra Road. 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

THEFT—Reporting party says $200 cash stolen on Hall Road. 5:56 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

FIRE—Vehicle on fire near Feurt Hill Road. 6:10 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

INVESTIGATED—Unknown individual driving motorcycle through yards on Elza Lane. 6:18 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

FIRE—Truck on fire on Clay Drive near structure. 6:46 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Man reports his truck stolen on Walnut Street. The truck in question was found in a ditch having been driven by reporting party’s wife. Both individuals were thought by law enforcement to be impaired. Reporting party was advised to contact the deputy when he was sober. Ohio State Patrol is handling the crash. 8:33 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6.

ROAD BLOCKED—Tree down in roadway on Ohio 104. 1:17 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Reporting party says four males trying to break into barn on Pine Street. 4:04 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.

VANDALISM—Report of a car dented on Besco Road. 7:39 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.

INVESTIGATED—Possible natural gas leak at business on Ohio River Road. Business was evacuated. Evacuation ended upon OK from gas company. 4:06 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Motorcyclist airlifted to Cabell Huntington after crash on Big Spruce Little Bear Creek Road. 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Reporting party says their ex has been harassing them via phone on Ohio 104. 8:56 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.

FIRE—Hillside on fire on Frederick Road. 10:12 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Reporting party says neighbor is playing loud music at Stoney Creek Apartments. 11:52 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.

FIRE—Structure fire on Pfleger Road. Minford, Jefferson, and Rubyville fire departments working the scene. Minford advised there were people on the roof of the building. No entrapment. 1:13 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8.

FIRE—Lawn mower on fire on Ohio 73. 1:55 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8.

INVESTIGATED—Trespassing complaint on Carver Ridge Road. 1:59 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8.

INVESTIGATED—Parking complaing involving school bus and a car on Kinker Road. 2:20 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8.

FIRE—Brush fire on Shumway Hollow Road. Minford and Jefferson fire departments respond. 2:43 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8.

FIRE—Brush fire on Nace Run Road. 5:16 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8.

THEFT—Catalytic converter stolen off car on Center Street. 5:35 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party says they were threatened with a machete on Maynard Road.