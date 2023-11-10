Capitol Christmas Tree drives through Portsmouth

A crowd of students gathered to greet the tree Joseph Pratt | Portsmouth Daily Times The tree crossing the US Grant Bridge Joseph Pratt | Portsmouth Daily Times

Each season, a different National State Park gives up one standout tree to serve as the Capitol Christmas Tree, which adorns the West Lawn for the holidays.

This year, West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest had the honor of sending one of their own.

Friday, around 2:30 p.m., the tree made its way through Portsmouth on a route taking it from West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, before it finds its home on the West Lawn. Nearly four dozen Portsmouth locals gathered around the bridge in cars and in a small crowd to watch it drive across the US Grant Bridge.

“Monongahela National Forest, located in the central Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia, is Endlessly Wild and Wonderful – the theme for this year’s initiative. Established in 1920, Monongahela National Forest encompasses more than 921,000 acres,” www.uscapitolchristmastree.com explained. “Rugged topography, expansive forest, fast-moving mountain streams, and small communities interspersed with pastoral farmland combine to create a sense of stepping back in time. Monongahela National Forest is a working forest providing timber, water, grazing, minerals, and recreational opportunities.

“Due partly to its geographic location and mountainous terrain, Monongahela National Forest is one of the most ecologically diverse areas in the United States. With elevations ranging from just under 1,000 feet to 4,863 feet above sea level – the Forest contains the northern-most populations of certain southern species and the southern-most populations of some northern species. Because of its great diversity, the Forest is an important area for research. Several areas have been set aside for scientific interest, including the Fernow Experimental Forest, which conducts long-term ecological, watershed, and forestry research.”

According to the website, Monongahela National Forest is a recreation destination and tourism attraction. The extensive system is available for hiking, mountain biking , camping, hunting, fishing, and horseback riding.

2023 marks the third time Monongahela National Forest has provided the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. The first tree from the U.S. Forest Service came from the Monongahela National Forest in 1970. It also provided the tree during the nation’s bicentennial in 1976.

The tree was scheduled to spend the night in Chillicothe, Ohio, before continuing its journey to the White House.

