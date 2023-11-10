COMMUNITY CALENDAR

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

WIZARDFEST—The Fifth Annual Ironton Wizardfest begins at 10 a.m. at the Ro-Na Theater and lasts all weekend. Meet Harry Potter actors and celebrate the phenomenon that is the Boy Who Lived. For more info, check www.irontonwizardfest.com

MONDAY, Nov. 13

PORTSMOUTH CITY COUNCIL—City Council will meet at 6 p.m., in regular session in council chambers at the Portsmouth Municipal Building.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—The New Boston Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the village community center on Rhodes Avenue on Nov. 14th

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the Glendale Road senior center. WEDNESDAY, Nov. 15

HARRISON TRUSTEES—The Harrison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the Minford fire station.

THURSDAY, Nov. 16

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Scioto County Courthouse.

CITY SCHOOL BOARD—The Portsmouth City Schools regular board meeting will be at 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16 in the cafeteria room at East Portsmouth Elementary School, 5929 Harding Ave., Sciotoville.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Franklin Furnace Senior Center.

VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD—Valley Local Schools’ regular board meeting will be at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, in the high school library.

WINTERFEST—The annual Friends of Portsmouth Winterfest event opens at 4 p.m. at Market Square in Portsmouth. Events include a skating rink, carriage rides, hockey club, skate club, and appearances by Santa at the gift shop. Winterfest events run through Dec. 31.

FRIDAY, Nov. 17

THE MAGIC PEN SCREENING—A down-on-his-luck writer finds a magic pen and gets more than he bargained for. This film has local ties and is being screened at 7 p.m. at The Southern Ohio Museum, 825 Gallia St., Portsmouth. Tickets are $6, $5 for museum members. Rated PG-13.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

WINTERFEST—The 21st annual Winterfest fundraising event for the Minford High School marching band will feature craft vendors, inflatables, games, Christmas entertainment, bake sales, pictures with Santa, and Christmas tree auction. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Minford High School, 459 Hayport Road, Minford.

FREE MARKET—Christmas Free Market at the Old Fire Station in Lucasville. This free event offers clothing, toys, and more, and is sponsored by the Indian Clover Tribe 4-H Club.