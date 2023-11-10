Exercise tests Portsmouth site’s security preparedness

Exercise for response time and efficiency of personnel during an emergency. Submitted photo

PIKE COUNTY —About 50 participants recently served in a security exercise at the Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth Site to test the response time and efficiency of personnel during an emergency.

As part of the exercise, security personnel posed as armed assailants while observers evaluated tactics, communications, and equipment usage. Employees at the site who work in security, radiation protection, emergency management, fire protection, stakeholder affairs, and the plant shift superintendent’s office participated in the event.

“It is important to ensure that our workforce is safe in all aspects,” Portsmouth Site Lead Jeremy Davis said. “These exercises prepare security to respond to any potential incidents and the complications that are created when they happen in radiological areas.”

FBP Security Section Manager Robert Fiorille said the exercise once again proved the site’s Protective Force is able to respond swiftly to emerging situations and confidently deal with security-related threats.

Personnel from agencies such as the Pike County Sheriff’s Office observed the exercise to build relationships and provide additional support in the event of real security incidents.

“The exercise involved the Emergency Response Organization (ERO) and their response to a simulated hazardous materials event,” FBP Emergency Management Drill and Exercise Manager Steve Balko said. “The combination of a hazardous materials emergency with a security event provides for an excellent test of our ERO’s abilities and Emergency Management appreciates the opportunity to be a part of this exercise.”