Connex plans Annual Night Hike Nov 17

Portsmouth Connex is the area’s one-stop shop for community involvement and camaraderie when it comes to hiking, biking, paddling, and more. The group strives to build community through outdoor recreation, by taking advantage of our beautiful surroundings, flowing waters and lush hillsides. Friendships are formed and good times are had when they schedule a new event for the community, oftentimes with a new theme or fun element.

Next week will be no different, as they plan their Annual Night Hike that is in correlation with National Take a Hike Day.

Anyone of any hiking skill is welcome to participate and Connex will have glow sticks and other fun treats for people to enjoy along the hike.

“We will have the trail well-marked, so people can hike on their own or join a group,” explained Connex’s Wendi Waugh, who ultimately suggested people join a guided group.

Hikers are recommended to bring their own water and lamp and a chair for socializing.

Connex’s Logan Minter explained that there are three hikes for people to choose from, a flat road hike that is only a mile, a 2-mile hike, and a 2.5-mile hike.

“We will have guides along the route for people to hike the path they choose, and we have shorter options for people with mobility issues,” Minter said.

Waugh claimed this is one the most popular Connex events of the year, which reliably brings in a crowd.

“We think it is a different way to encourage people to enjoy the forest. Fall is a cool time, where we aren’t necessarily looking for flowers or creatures. We enjoy the shadows and cool night air while shuffling in the leaves and enjoying the cool air. I wouldn’t say it is eerie, but whimsical.”

Waugh says that she has made many of her friends through Connex events.

“We want to inspire people to get outdoors, but also establish good, positive hobbies and social connections with people who like to do those kinds of things together. It is just so amazing to me the people and friends I have met through hiking and biking and those are now my best,” Waugh explained. “We have so much in common and like to do the same things. It is a good way to find positive, social connections.”

The hike will take place Friday, November 17 at 5:30 p.m. People will meet at Snake Hollow Path.

To get to Snake Hollow, turn off SR73 to SR371. Go 1.5 miles on SR371 and turn onto Forest Road 6. Follow for .4 miles and park in the parking area on the right side of the road.

