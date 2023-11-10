The Marvels may not be so magnificent

McManus

On Thursday, March 21st, 2019, our very first review came out in Captain Marvel. This is a quasi-sequel to that film. I remember when I first reviewed Captain Marvel, I had a notepad and took pages and pages of notes as I was navigating how to write and dissect these films. Since then, we’ve watched some really exceptional movies and also some really terrible ones. We’ve seen Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson) pop up in many of the other Marvel films since 2019 but this was her next big “solo” movie. Maybe there’s still fatigue from an abundance of superhero movies but every time I saw a trailer for this film I wasn’t excited. It looked average. I then thought about our first review and got excited and hoped this would be a nice bridge. So, was it?

Onto the film.

We are immediately taken into orbit and see a battle going on. Without any time spent in backstory we see someone named Supremor Dar-Benn (Ashton) on what looks like a type of moon retrieving a bangle called the Quantum Band. However, it was only one half. We learn later and if you’ve watched the show Ms. Marvel that Kamala Khan (Vellani) has the other.

Side note. This film also brings aboard Ms. Marvel’s Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau who we saw in WandaVision. They all have connections to Captain Marvel but the problem I have is, not everyone has watched those series. I felt lost immediately and I’ve watched both. WandaVision is better that Ms. Marvel if you feel like starting them.

We then get Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Larson) having a nightmare and this shows flashbacks of who the characters are we will go on a journey with. This felt forced.

We end up on Earth and have a cute scene with Kamala Khan (Vellani) sort of giving her back story, but it feels rushed. I will say the production using “comic reels” was a nice touch but also felt like a copy from the “Spider-verse” films. We are starting to see a track record of a mash up of Marvel’s greatest hits which seems like lazy production.

We then cut to Nick Fury (Jackson) and learn rather awkwardly that the “big bad” from the beginning Dar-Benn (Ashton) has opened up these rifts in space and he sends both Danvers and Rambeau to investigate. Again, this happens rather loosely, and the audience isn’t given time to understand or really care about what’s happening.

Without giving away much more of the plot the rifts cause all three heroines to meet up, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau they then become…. THE MARVELS. Que the dramatic music ��

Here’s what works: The cast is perfect for their roles. Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury is fun in this one as he adds more humor than normal for this character. This was only same in Captain Marvel. Brie Larson has really settled into Captain Marvel and Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani is a jolt of energy. If you got to meet your biggest hero that’s how most would be. Every time the trio acted together it made me smile and I enjoyed what was on the screen, but it feels so rushed and forced at times.

The CGI and production is as good as its always been. Marvel has that pretty well handled for their movies. I did miss a young Samuel L. Jackson like we saw in the first Captain Marvel, but I also wasn’t expecting that.

The fight sequences are solid additions but feel few and far between.

Here’s what doesn’t work:

The run-time.

I will hone in on that being the reasoning for my other criticisms. This is a short film clocking in at 105 minutes. Usually, we are given overly long epic superhero battles that can get long in the tooth, but in this situation, we NEED MORE MATERIAL.

Most people haven’t watched the two series I mentioned earlier (WandaVision and Ms. Marvel) so its unfair for the audience to fly practically blind. Take an extra 20 minutes and give each “Marvel” more of a lead up.

The same can be said about Dar-Benn (Ashton) takes some time to help us know about this character. We are just thrown in as she is on a mission. We learn later in pieces what and why but that this point the story is practically over.

With the cast we have I hoped for a home run. The short run-time, cookie cutter story, and lack of background makes this fall flat. If you’re going to watch this film, I would highly encourage you to watch the two series I’ve mentioned before. Then the film feels like a short entry into the Marvel Universe. Maybe we will get a third film that adds more substance. Fingers crossed! 2 stars out of 5