Walker, Walker, and Kalb to assume PHS Board positions

Portsmouth City Schools have 3 new leaders.

City voters facing the Dominion machines to vote Tuesday were faced with naming three individuals they trusted to lead progress at Portsmouth City School District.

They had eight people to choose from, including Jennifer Charles, Charis L. Davis, Rebecca Kalb, Nathan Prosch, Myra S. Shields, John Tomlin, John Walker, and Tom Walker. Experience varied between the applicants, who had a wide array of educational and professional backgrounds. Still, several were education-related former employees.

The winning three candidates included Tom Walker, John Walker, and Rebecca Kalb.

The votes came in at Jennifer Charles, 700; Charis L. Davis, 1,035; Rebecca Kalb, 1,466; Nathan Prosch, 932; Myra E Shields, 837; John Tomlin, 689; John Walker, 1,210; and Tom Walker, 1,393.

Their terms will begin January 1 and will be sworn in at the January 11 meeting.

