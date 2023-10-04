Scioto County Sheriff Reports

DRUNK—Worker reported drunk and shouting at a business on U.S. 23. 12:28 a.m,, Thursday, Sept. 28.

FIRE—House fire on Flatwood-Fallen Timber Road. 12:29 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Single car accident on Careys Run-Pond Creek Road. 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

INVESTIGATED—Woman reports being locked in car for hours at residence on Ridgewood Drive. 6:40 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Female sitting on Ohio 522 business parking lot. 7:54 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

THEFT—Items stolen from storage unit on Ohio 73. 8:09 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Truck left on Center Street business’ parking lot for hours. 10:57 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

MISSING PERSON—Reporting party says mother is missing from O’Connor Road residence. 11:18 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Reckless driver pulled over on Dogwood Ridge. 12:39 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Individual says a male came on his Ohio 73 property with a gun, threatening to shoot reporting party’s son. 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

THEFT—Credit card stolen on Moulton Place. 2:38 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

INVESTIGATED—Someone attempted to gain entry into a garage on Rarden-Hazelbaker Road. 2:58 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party asks deputy to check on his mother, who was upset and had been threatened over the phone by a potential scammer. Turkey Foot Road. 3:04 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

THEFT—ATV stolen from business on Thelma Avenue. 3:47 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Theft of an SUV on Big Run Road. 4:58 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Reporting party says their partner put them up against the wall during an argument at a residence on Furnace Creek Road. 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

INVESTIGATED—Landlord-tenant dispute about stealing mail and property visits on Delaney Road. 5:08 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Vehicle parked at Third Street business for hours. 8:06 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Reporting party says he caught someone in his Crowe Hollow Road home. Individual was taken to the Scioto County Jail. 8:14 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Rented truck pulled up to Shumway Hollow residence by neighbors who said the people who lived in residence were gone. 9:17 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male with a BMX bike at business on U.S. 23. 10:04 p.m., Sept. 28.

THEFT—Gun reported stolen from a Granite Street residence. 10:05 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

INVESTIGATED—Man reports he is being blackmailed with his nudes on Millers Run-Back Run Road. 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Car reported sitting for hours with lights on, no one inside, on Sixteenth Street. 5:06 a.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

PERSON WITH GUN—Two men in car reported to have pulled guns on reporting party on Woodland Avenue. 5:13 a.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

INVESTIGATED—Woman asleep in car at business on Ohio 139 appeared to be on drugs. 8:15 a.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

SEX OFFENSE—Reported on Ohio 104. 12:31 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Juvenile reported to have thrown water in relative’s face on Mt. Carmel Road. 4:31 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

INVESTIGATED—Children’s Services needing assistance with removal on Poole Street. 4:50 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

INVESTIGATED—Loud argument on Washington Boulevard. No answer at the door, nothing observable. 5:50 p.m, Friday, Sept. 29.

INVESTIGATED—Two females reported having verbal argument at residence on Scioto Street. 6:07 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

PERSON WITH GUN—Reporting party says gun pulled on her at residence on Sherralou Drive, with a shot fired into the air. 7:01 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

DRUNK—Male reported driving around private property while intoxicated. 7:09 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

INVESTIGATED—Female says individual refuses to leave her Ohio 139 residence. Individual says female owes money for dope, while female says individual owes her for food stamps. 7:54 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party believes someone is hacking into his wifi on Glendale Avenue. 8:03 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

FIRE—Controlled burn reported as structure fire on Winter Road/Sulphur Springs Road. 9:32 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Reporting party says two young adult males near park on South Davis Drive after hours attempting to talk to his daughter. Says they threatened to come back with guns. 9:34 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

INVESTIGATED—Two cars of young adults drinking in parking lot at business on Ohio 104. 9:55 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Single-car accident with two possible injuries. Utility pole split in half on Skyline Drive. 11:25 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Neighbors arguing loudly, threw air conditioning unit out the window at Ohio River Road residence. 1:15 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30.

INVESTIGATED—Counterfeit bill given to casheir at Ohio River Road business. 2:38 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Reporting party says neighbor’s dogs killed his chickens on South Preston Street. 8:14 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30.

ACCIDENT WTH INJURY—Two-car accident on Ohio River Road, possibly one injury. 10:15 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party trying to get belongings from residence on Slate Run Road, says he was assaulted. 11:52 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30.

INVESTIGATED—Landlord-tenant dispute on Delaney Road. 11:57 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Business employee reports being harassed by customer at business on Ohio 139. 11:59 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—ATV accident on Hygean Run Road. Two helicopters called in to transport two injured. 5:37 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male reported sitting close to roadway at Ohio 823/U.S. 52. 6:52 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30.

INVESTIGATED—Male and female asleep, possibly on drugs, in car in parking lot at business on Old Scioto Trail, child is in business’ lobby for three hours. CPS and homeless shelter called. Hotel room acquired for family for the night until shelter has space. 10:19 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Reporting party says male on motorcycle and male in truck sitting between Eighth and Ninth streets possibly stealing something. 1:06 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 1.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—ATV crash on Dillow Road/Mercer Cox Road. 1:27 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 1.

INVESTIGATED—Tree reported down blocking roadway on Haverhill-Ohio Furnace Road/Junior Road. 7:40 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 1.

THEFT—Riding mower reported stolen on Ohio 104. 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 1.

ASSAULT—Assault reported on Taylor Hill Road. 2:43 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Head-on collision on U.S. 52. 5:08 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Single car hit a tree at Camp OYO/Shawnee Road, driver DOA.7:21. Sunday, Oct. 1.

ASSAULT—Reporting party says female hit her with bottle at residence on Noel Lane. 9:57 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Two-car accident on Swauger Valley Road. 9:33 a.m., Monday, Oct. 2.

INVESTIGATED—Male reportedly downloading and watching child porn at residence on Big Bear Creek Road. 11:10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 2.

INVESTIGATED—Violation of a protection order. 1:26 p.m., Monday, Oct. 2.

INVESTIGATED—Report of loud music from residence on Mohawk Drive. 7:22 p.m., Monday, Oct. 2.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Ongoing dispute about a barking dog on Center Street. 8:34 p.m., Monday, Oct. 2.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Vehicle on its side on Duck Run. 7:47 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3.

THEFT—Gas can stolen from business on U.S. 23. 7:58 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Reporting party says neighbor’s dog attacked her cat at her McDermott-Pond Creek Road residence. Cat needs surgery. Dog owner cited. 8:58 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3.

SHOOTING—DoorDasher reports someone shot at her on Elm Street. No injuries or damages to vehicle reported. 11:16 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3.