Bob Evans Restaurants to host 52nd farm festival Oct. 13-15

RIO GRANDE – Bob Evans Restaurants is thrilled to announce Farm Festival 2023 from Oct. 13-15 in Rio Grande. Set on the original Bob Evans farm, the festival is a weekend filled with family fun celebrating the farming community during harvest season.

The 52nd annual fall festival will feature performances from Nashville rising country star Spencer Crandall and country singer and winner of The Voice Season 22 Bryce Leatherwood. Additionally, the celebration will showcase seasonal favorites like apple dumplings and slushies, kettle corn and Bob Evans Farm Festival Soup. Families can enjoy barnyard animals, a corn maze challenge, live farm demonstrations and free on-site camping.

For the 52nd annual celebration, guests can enjoy live performances from several performers, including an up-and-coming country artist from Nashville and a previous winner of The Voice. This year’s headliners include Crandall, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who catapulted through the country music ranks by posting his original works on social media, dating back to his first written songs in his college dorm room. Co-headlining the event is Leatherwood, a 23-year-old country artist from Georgia, who recently won the 22nd season of the competition ‘The Voice’. Crandall will perform at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, and Leatherwood will perform at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 15.

“Farm Fest is our way to give back to the farming community. As the home of America’s Farm Fresh, we salute the hard work and dedication farmers bring to towns across the U.S. harvest season as this is a time when families celebrate their work together.” said Bob Holtcamp, president and chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “We rejoice at the opportunity to bring everyone together in an uplifting environment filled with hospitality, entertainment and delicious food, and this year is no different. Everyone is welcome to come down to the farm and experience the brand at its core – just like our founder, Bob Evans, always planned.”

The annual Bob Evans’ Farm Festival brings a variety of delicious, farm fresh food for all attendees. Visitors can enjoy options from local vendors throughout the festival, including fall favorites like homemade preserves, Ohio-made cheeses and fall’s best pies.

Bob Evans’ famous sausage that started it all will also be available for guests to enjoy in a variety of sandwiches, or the brand’s famous sausage gravy and freshly baked buttermilk biscuits. Additionally, guests can enjoy farm fresh favorites all weekend long for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at the original Bob Evans Restaurant located on the property.

Returning for another year, Southern Ohio Axe Throwing will have trained “Axeperts” to show and teach participants how to perfect their axe throwing techniques.

Additionally, there will be live chain saw carvings, music from renowned bluegrass and gospel musicians, as well as performances from Taps in Motion Cloggers, a team of dancers who perform a form of American folk dance. Activities for attendees include lumberjack challenges, horseshoe pitching, as well as live animal showcases from the Columbus Zoo. Over 60 artisans will be there throughout the weekend to showcase and sell artwork. Finally, the “Rockets Over Rio” Fireworks show will round out Saturday’s activities with a colorful display starting at 8:30 p.m.

The Bob Evans Farm is located on State Route 588, just off U.S. Route 35. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 5 pm., Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the gate with either cash or credit card and are $5 for adults and free for children ages 5 and younger. There will be no tickets sold in advance or online for the event. The headliner entertainment is included with the price of admission.

Farm Fest will include amusement park rides for attendees of all ages. All-day ride wristbands can be purchased for $10 for adults ages 13 and up, and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Individual ride tickets can also be purchased for $1 each. The Kids’ Farmyard Fun area will feature face painting, a hay bale maze, game tent, kiddie train rides and a corn pile.

Bob Evans welcomes families to camp on the farm for free from Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 15. Spots are available on a first come, first serve basis and no reservations are necessary.

For more information and to view the current entertainment schedule, visit bobevans.com/farm-festival.