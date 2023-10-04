SOMC announces breast cancer awareness events and screenings in October

PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center plans to “light it pink” for breast cancer awareness throughout the month of October. As part of the campaign, the community is encouraged to wear pink on Friday, Oct. 13. In addition to the annual community “pink out,” however, there are also a number of other activities planned.

This year’s events will once again feature a “Light It Pink Lantern Launch.” The launch will take place at the Hill View Retirement Center Pond at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 9. The event is an opportunity to honor and remember those whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer. In case of inclement weather, there is a rain date set for Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Most importantly, the SOMC Cancer Center is offering free clinical breast exams on from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11. Those interested in receiving a screening should register ahead of time by calling 740-356-7444.

In addition the lantern launch, screenings and community “pink out,” the SOMC LIFE Center is also recognizing breast cancer awareness month with a series of fitness-related events.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, the SOMC LIFE Center will host a “Pink Pickleball” event. The event is free to the public, though donations to the Cancer Compassion Fund will be accepted. Additionally, the LIFE Center is encouraging members to wear pink during their “Pink Out Week” from Oct. 9-13.

The Crossfit Alpha Pack will also have a special Breast Cancer Awareness Workout of the Day Friday, Oct. 13 for their 8am, noon and 4pm sessions.

Every year, about 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women in the United States. The disease impacts men as well, with approximately 2,100 men being diagnosed annually. On average, 42,000 women and 500 men die from breast cancer each year. The key to achieving positive outcomes is early detection.

For more information, please visit somc.org.