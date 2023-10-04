Scioto County Grand jury returns 25 public indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shame A. Tieman has announced that the September session of the Scioto County Grand Jury met Sept. 15 and returned 25 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Daniel Furnier, 45, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a specified government facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, misdemeanor theft, resisting arrest, breaking and entering, vandalism, possessing criminal tools, and theft.

Brandon Morgan, 38, of Portsmouth was indicted on: Aggravated possession of drugs

Ryan Sanders, 38, of Ironton, was indicted on: breaking and entering, misdemeanor theft, and criminal damaging.

Derrick Hutchinson, 36, of Dayton, was indicted on: Conspiracy (two counts), engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (11 counts), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (15 counts), trafficking in cocaine (four counts), possessing criminal tools (two counts), having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence.

Delaquan Antonio Myers, 34, of West Chester, was indicted on: Conspiracy (two counts), engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (eight counts), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (six counts), trafficking in cocaine (five counts), possessing criminal tools (two counts), having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence.

Austin Sexton, 28, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: Conspiracy (two counts), engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (eight counts), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (five counts), trafficking in cocaine (five counts), and possessing criminal tools.

Mischa Williams, 25, of Columbus, was indicted on: Conspiracy (two counts), engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (six counts), trafficking in cocaine (five counts), aggravated trafficking in drugs (four counts), and possessing criminal tools (two counts).

Mary Sexton, 53, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: Conspiracy (two counts), engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (eight counts), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (six counts), trafficking in cocaine (five counts), and possessing criminal tools.

Helen Lewis, 26, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: Conspiracy (two counts), aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (three counts), trafficking in cocaine (two counts), possessing criminal tools, and possession of cocaine.

Mercedes James, 32, of Dayton, was indicted on: Conspiracy (two counts), aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (three counts), trafficking in cocaine (two counts), possessing criminal tools, possession of cocaine, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Derrick Johnson,32, of Dayton, was indicted on: Conspiracy (two counts), aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (three counts), trafficking in cocaine (two counts), possessing criminal tools, possession of cocaine, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Ashley Ivy, 34, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: Possession of drugs.

Carl Pruitt, 36, of Portsmouth was indicted on: Strangulation, domestic violence, and endangering children.

William Hodge, 61, of McDermott, was indicted on: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drugs.

Korey Blizzard, 33, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: Endangering children.

Cassie Blizzard, 43, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: Endangering children.

Justin Wright, of Franklin Furnace, was indicted on: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of marijuana.

Maurice Johnson, 31, of Lucasville, was indicted on: Harassment with a bodily substance.

Demetrice Taylor, 20, of Lucasville, was indicted on: Harassment with a bodily substance.

Deunta Wilson, 30, of Lucasville, was indicted on: Harassment with a bodily substance.

Christian Phillips, 25, of Lucasville, was indicted on: Harassment with a bodily substance.