FBP raises $39,867 for local charity

The team of Tim Cline, Jay Riffe, Jeremy Riggs, and Matt Williams was this year’s Golf Outing champions. Submitted photo Golfers at the Fluor-BWXT Employee Giving Campaign Golf Outing pose for a picture before hitting the greens at Chillicothe Jaycee’s Golf Course. This is the first year the golf outing has been played at Jaycees. Submitted photo

PIKETON— The 2023 Fluor-BWXT Employee Giving Golf Outing kicked off the annual campaign with a big pay day. The event raised $39,867 for charities in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties.

Nearly 130 golfers enjoyed a picture-perfect day at Chillicothe Jaycee’s Golf Club. The event, which is the biggest fundraiser for the Employee Giving Campaign, is also supported by generous sponsors who share FBP’s commitment to helping the community.

“For the past 12 years the Employee Giving Campaign has been dedicated to helping locally-run charities make a difference in our community,” said FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett. “FBP employees are known for their generosity, the money they raise this month goes directly to organizations meeting the greatest needs in our area.”

Since the start of the annual campaign, FBP has donated over $1.3 million to organizations that help feed families, support educational programs, provide housing assistance, and community outreach. The Employee Giving Campaign will continue through October with employees taking part in various fundraisers.

FBP would like to thank this year’s sponsors, American DND, Geiger Brothers, Brown Federal Services, TFE Inc., Aleut, Boston Government Services, Geosyntec Consultants, Energy Solutions, Veolia, Longenecker and Associates, Mirion Technologies, Navarro, Unitech, Ohio Pest Control, Beaver-WAI, LLC, and Graf Dental Surgery.

For information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.