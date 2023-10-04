Community Calendar

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—Scioto County Commissioners will be meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, in the third floor meeting room of the Scioto County Courthouse. The commissioners meet every Thursday.

VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD—Valley Local School Board will conduct a special meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, in the Valley High School library.

FARMERS MARKET—Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 7. Vendors can register at 8 a.m., $10 per space. Pre-registration is available. $10 per space. Interested vendors are encouraged to contact MSP In Bloom at (740) 464-0203 or email [email protected].

WINGS N WHEELS-Vintage planes and pilot fly-in, as well as a cruise-in and food trucks! Family friendly fun at the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport, 138 Barklow Road, Minford. Free admission, but there is a fee to tour the Champaign Gal vintage aircraft. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7.

PINK PICKLEBALL—From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, the SOMC LIFE Center will host a “Pink Pickleball” event. The event is free to the public, though donations to the Cancer Compassion Fund will be accepted. Additionally, the LIFE Center is encouraging members to wear pink during their “Pink Out Week” from Oct. 9-13.

HEALTH FAIR—Pleasant Green Baptist Church is offering a health fair, including a COVID and flu vaccination clinic, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at Farley Square Commuity Center. For vaccinations please bring a photo ID, any health insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card, if you have one.

SORGHUM FESTIVAL—The John Roger Simon Sorghum Festival is a free event celebrating local culture at Simon’s fifth-generation French homestead on the banks of Pond Creek, 8721 Careys Run Pond Creek Road, West Portsmouth. Event runs Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. More information is available at www.arcofappalachia.org/simonsorghumfestival.

FALL FEST & VENDOR FAIR—Live music, crafters and small business vendors, inflatables, carnival games, and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Courtyard at Wheelersburg/Wheelersburg school lawn.

YOGA—Yoga session at Shawnee State Park/Turkey Creek Lake at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7. Session will last 90 minutes. Donation-based class.

FAMILY FALL FESTIVAL—Scioto County Public Library is hosting a family friendly fall festival at the Lucasville branch, 103 Ohio 728, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7. Petting zoo, kids activities, crafts, pumpkin decorating, and more. Call (740) 259-6119 for more information.

GLOCKTOBERFEST—Free fun for the family at the fifth annual Glocktoberfest @ Market Square. This is an annual fall celebration with live music, food, and brews, 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Glockner Museum on Market Square.

FIRE PARADE—The annual Nile Township Fire Prevention Parade will step off at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, in Buena Vista.

LANTERN LAUNCH—SOMC’s Light It Pink Lantern Launch at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 9, at Hill View Retirement Center Pond. The event is an opportunity to honor and remember those whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer. Rain date set for Tuesday, Oct. 10.

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION—The Civil Service Commission meeting is currently scheduled for noon, Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the conference room at the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St., Portsmouth.

VACCINATION CLINIC— The Scioto County Health Department will have a COVID and flu vaccination clinic from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Wheelersburg Senior Apartments, 9004 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg. Bring your photo ID, insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card.

REACHING VETERANS—Are you a veteran who wants to know more about services in the local community? The Potter’s House Ministries will be hosting an event by the Military Family Research Institute at Purdue University. Veterans can learn about medical and behavioral health support, education and other resources, including VA benefits at this event, which is 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Potter’s House Ministries, 5409 WInchester Ave., Sciotoville.

CLINICAL BREAST EXAMS—The SOMC Cancer Center is offering free clinical breast exams from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11. Those interested in receiving a screening should register ahead of time by calling 740-356-7444.

CANDY IN A CAR—Fall event featuring candy, inflatables, food, and games from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Dry Run Church of Christ, 22336 Ohio 73, West Portsmouth.

VACCINATION CLINIC— The Scioto County Health Department will have a COVID and flu vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the God’s Food Pantry at Second Presbyterian Church, 80 Waller St., Portsmouth. Bring your photo ID, insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card.

MEET THE BOARD—Meet the board and learn more about the mission of the 14th Street Community Center. 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, at the 14th Street Community Center, 1222 14th St., Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH SCHOOL BOARD—Portsmouth City School Board will have a special board meeting at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, at Portsmouth High School. The purpose is to discuss the appointment, employment, or compensation of a public employee. Executive session is expected and no action will be taken at this meeting.

CROSSFIT BREAST CANCER WORKOUT—SOMC’s Crossfit Alpha Pack will have a special Breast Cancer Awareness Workout of the Day Friday, Oct. 13 for their 8 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. sessions.

FISH FRY—The Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fish fry and auction from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, at the fire department, 29670 Ohio 41, Peebles.

VACCINATION CLINIC— The Scioto County Health Department will have a COVID and flu vaccination clinic from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Minford Schools Family Night. Bring your photo ID, insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card.

KIWANIS RIBFEST—Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth’s Fall 2023 Ribfest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Portsmouth Welcome Center, 342 Second St., Portsmouth.

PUMPKIN SHOW—The 116th Circleville Pumpkin Show begins at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Circleville.

VACCINATION CLINIC— The Scioto County Health Department will have a COVID and flu vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Bear Creek United Methodist Church, 8784 Bear Creek Road, Lucasville. Bring your photo ID, insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY—The Scioto County Democratic Party will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Vernal G. Riffe Community Center, New Boston.

TRICK OR TREAT—The Scioto County Commissioners have set Trick or Treat for 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, for all unincorporated areas of Scioto County.

LEAF PICKUP—The Portsmouth Public Service Department will be starting its annual leaf pickup on Oct. 30. The entire city will be covered twice in six weeks according to the following schedule. Citizens are asked to rake their leaves in the street next to the curb at least one day ahead of the schedule. Please rake leaves separately from brush or other objects, if you have bagged leaves place them where you place your garbage, but separate from the garbage. Residents are asked to move their cars on the day of their scheduled leaf pickup. Especially, if your street is narrow. Leaves under cars will not be picked up until the next scheduled day. If you are using a landscaping company to collect your leaves or hire someone to rake them, then they are responsible for removing the leaves from your property.

PET MICROCHIP CLINIC—Pike Pet Pals will be hosting their second annual pet microchip clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Pike County Government Center, 230 Waverly Plaza, Waverly. Cost is $20 per dog, cash or check, and the event will be set up drive-thru style. Paperwork will be posted closer to the event.

SOUL FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL—The 14th Street Community Center is host to the Soul Food and Music Festival-Celebrity Chef Edition. 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9.