Scioto County Sheriff Reports

COMPLAINT—Accompanying school staff to make contact with student at Meadow Ridge Court. 8:57 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11.

THEFT—Theft of a lawnmower from residence on Maple Benner Road. 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Property line dispute on Ohio 104. 2:36 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11.

THEFT—Car reported broken into on Dogwood Ridge Road. 4:21 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11.

FIRE—Kitchen stove fire at residence on Gallia Pike. 5:54 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11.

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Man reported yelling and acting out in roadway of Snook Road. 7:08 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Unknown van driving through vehicle with an impaired motorist at the wheel and no plates. 7:21 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male subject trying to get into closed business, walking around parking lot at Ohio River Road. 8:20 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11.

THEFT—Money reported stolen from wallet at residence on Ora Street. 9:14 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11.