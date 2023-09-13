PCSD superintendent retires, board president resigns

PORTSMOUTH- In less than two weeks, the Portsmouth City School District lost both its top administrator and its board president.

The Portsmouth City School Board has a meeting at 5 p.m, Thursday, Sept. 14, at Portsmouth High School. This meeting is expected to address the replacement of the board president. An executive session will be called.

Legal executive sessions are often called by elected boards to meet outside of the public eye to discuss personnel and/or legal matters.

Former Board President Barbara Borden-Gibson wrote in her resignation letter: “I feel it is in the best interest of my family and health, I am resigning from the Portsmouth City School Board, the PCSB’s representative to the Scioto County Career Technical Center and any volunteer activities involving the district.

“I wish the district the best moving forward.”

Borden-Gibson’s resignation was received by the treasurer on Thursday, Sept. 7, the same date it was to be effective.

Superintendent Scott Dutey, who submitted his papers last week, wrote that his last day at the office will be Friday, Sept. 15, until the end of the year when he will return for the calendar year’s end and the work that entails. His last official day will be Jan. 3, 2024. Until then, he will use vacation and personal time he has accrued.

Dutey wrote he is retiring from Portsmouth City Schools to pursue other career opportunities.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and will leave knowing that much has been done during my tenure, but also knowing there’s always more to do,” he wrote to the board. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with great board members during my superintendency and you are no exception. I will value your friendship and reflect fondly on our work together over the years.”

He also wrote of being a part of multiple audits in the past: “I have been a part of 14 audits during my time in this district and there have been no findings of any wrongdoing about the district and I expect number 15 to be the same. The timing is simply to allow me to pursue these other opportunities and I look forward to doing so.”

He ends his letter with: “Once a Trojan, always a Trojan!”