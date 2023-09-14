Shawnee State University to host Homecoming Parade and carnival.

The Homecoming Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University invites the Portsmouth community and surrounding region to attend the annual Homecoming Weekend activities on Saturday, Sept. 16. Wrapping up a week of campus activities, SSU Homecoming is an annual tradition bringing together students, alumni, staff, and the surrounding community.

The Homecoming Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. The parade route will start by the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on 3rd Street on SSU’s campus. The route will continue east on 3rd Street before turning south on Waller Street and ending at the Shawnee Turf. SSU student organizations, the Homecoming Court, and community organizations will be represented throughout the parade.

The Homecoming Tailgate & Carnival will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and continue through the Women’s Soccer game. The event will be held in the SSU parking lot adjacent to Shawnee Turf and will feature food vendors, a Kid’s Zone with inflatables and games, a Beer Garden for those of age, and more. The Women’s Soccer team will face-off against Cumberlands (KY) at 2 p.m., with the Homecoming Royalty Coronation to take place an hour before the game.

To learn more about Shawnee State University’s Homecoming Weekend, visit www.ssuhomecoming.com.