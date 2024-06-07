Community Calendar

SATURDAY, June 8

LUCASVILLE TRADE DAYS—Gates open at 7 a.m. for shoppers at the Scioto County Fairgrounds, 1193 Fairgrounds Road. This event features hundreds of vendors and will be ongoing through the weekend. Admission is $8 for adults, with kids 12 and younger get in free.

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth. The MSPIB farmers market is every Saturday through Oct. 5. Local Writers Day will feature local authors, the Scioto County Public Library, and Scioto Literary. Come share your love of writing, books, and poetry. This is the perfect event for aspiring writers to discover resources available to assist regional authors.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

DESIGNER PURSE BINGO—Hill View Retirement Community, 1610 28th St., Portsmouth, is sponsoring a designer purse bingo starting at 12:30 p.m. There will also be concessions, vendors, Chinese auctions, and split the pot. Tickets are limited and are $30 each with $10 extra bingo cards and $2 daubers. Call (740) 354-3135 for more information.

ANNUAL CRUISE-IN—Enjoy cool cars, live music, games, prizes, and a bouncy house for the kids at the Ohio 139 Dairy Bar’s second annual cruise-in. This event runs 1 to 4 p.m., and is sponsored by Mustain Muffler, Pepsi, AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, and Coca-Cola.

ART WALK—The Southern Ohio Museum’s June Art Walk starts at 1 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. Artist tables will be found along the Esplanade and sidewalks, with artists selling and sharing their art. Live music will be on the Esplanade stage, various free art activities will be running, artists will be doing live demonstrations of their work, and a prize raffle will be held for participants who visit the locations along the Art Walk.

PORTSMOUTH PRIDE—Celebrate Pride by checking out the live music, drag performances, and more at Tracy Park starting at 4 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. The Pride March begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the campus of Shawnee State University. Interested vendors should visit www.portsmouthpride.org/vendors.html for more information. This event is sponsored by AppalAction and Scioto Connect.

SCIOTOVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL—The Sciotoville Community School board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in Room 13B.

SUNDAY, June 9

LUCASVILLE TRADE DAYS—Gates open at 7 a.m. for shoppers at the Scioto County Fairgrounds, 1193 Fairgrounds Road. This event features hundreds of vendors and will be ongoing through the weekend. Admission is $8 for adults, with kids 12 and younger get in free.

CABIN CRITTERS—Every Sunday, a couple of our board members will be at our shelter to welcome anyone interested in visiting and meeting our adorable, adoptable animals. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know the team and our current furry residents. No appointment is necessary for this meet and greet. Considering adoption? Check out the application at www.cabincrittersrescue.com.

HOMESTEADER GATHERING—A gathering of families from Greenup, Lewis, Boyd, and Scioto counties who take part in homesteading. This event begins at 5 p.m. and will feature workshops, idea swaps, community support, and networking at the Greenup Locks Picnic Area, 600 Corp St., Greenup. Register at SteaderLife.com. Participants should bring their own food and chairs.

MONDAY, June 10

CITY COUNCIL—Portsmouth City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m., in council chambers at 500 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth.

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will be meeting at 7 p.m., at the Senior Center on Glendale Road.

MINFORD SCHOOL BOARD—The Minford Local Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. in the high school media center, 491 Bond Road, Minford.

TUESDAY, June 11

GREENUP COUNTY FARMERS MARKET— Check out this weekly farmers market at the Greenup County Health Department, 806 Seaton Ave., Greenup, through Aug. 27. The market opens at 10 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. This market features WIC-eligible fruit, vegetables, and cut herbs.

WEDNESDAY, June 12

YOUNG GROWERS, LITTLE SPROUTS—This program presented by Watch Me Grow Ohio is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Community Fellowship Garden in Portsmouth. This group offers summer activites, farm visits, nature walks, and a summer-long gardening experience. Little Sprouds are ages 4 to 7, with Young Growers being 8 and older. For more information, check out watchmegrowohio.org.

THURSDAY, June 13

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

VERNON TRUSTEES—The Vernon Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at Vernon Township fire station No. 1, 3335 Turkey Foot Road, Wheelersburg.

