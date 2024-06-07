Area ODOT road projects

Scioto County

Ohio 335 Culvert, Bridge Replacement

Work has begun as of June 1 for a culvert and bridge replacement project between Piketon Road and Graham Lane. Work will occur daily for this construction. Ohio 335 will be closed for the duration of the project; traffic will be detoured via Shumway Hollow Road to Ohio 823 to U.S. 23 to Ohio 32.

Estimated completion: Summer 2024

U.S. 23, Ohio 728 Resurfacing

Work has begun as of April 1 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 23 and Ohio 728 between the City of Portsmouth and the Village of Lucasville. Work will occur daily for this construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Lawrence County

Ohio 141 Bridge Replacement

Work has begun as of June 1 for a bridge replacement project on Ohio 141 between Ohio 775 and Township Road 110. Work will occur daily for this construction. Ohio 141 will be closed for the duration of the project; traffic will be detoured via Ohio 775.

Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Ohio 93 Bridge Replacement

Work began May 1 on a bridge replacement project on Ohio 93 between Ohio 373 and South Buckhorn – Superior Road. Work will occur daily for this construction from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. At least one lane will be maintained using flaggers.

Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Adams County

Ohio 136 Culvert Replacements

Work is set to begin June 11 for a series of culvert replacement projects between Ohio 32 and Corboy Road. Work will occur daily between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for this construction. Ohio 136 will be closed for the duration of the project; traffic will be detoured via U.S. 62 to Ohio 32.

Estimated completion: By 4 p.m., June 12 Ohio 781 Slide Repair

Work began June 3 for a slide repair project on Ohio 781 between Jones Road and Mineral Springs Road. Ohio 781 will be closed for the duration of the project; traffic will be detoured via Ohio 41 to Ohio 125 to Ohio 348. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Ohio 41 Resurfacing

Work began April 29 on a resurfacing project on Ohio 41 between Ohio 136 and Ohio 32. Work will occur daily for this construction. At least one lane on Ohio 41 will be maintained for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Winter 2024