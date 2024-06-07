Public indictments

PORTSMOUTH- Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 31, 2024 and returned 31 indictments. The Defendants indicted are charged as follows:
Sierra Schwartz, 22
Winter Haven, FL, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Alex Moore, 28
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Harold Newman, 50
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
David Ratcliff, 33
South Shore, KY was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Brittany Hall, 27
Fort Gay, WV, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Criminal Tools
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Brian Adkins, 27
Fort Gay, WV, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Criminal Tools
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Rebecca Allen, 41
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
James Dingess, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Billy Huff, 39
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Having Weapons While Under Disability (3 Counts)
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Aaron Blanton, 41
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Kyle Turner, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Drugs
Melissa Pennington, 55
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Randall Shepherd, 48
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Forgery
Grand Theft
Brayden Queen, 23
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Tampering with Evidence
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Michael Pelfrey, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Criminal Tools
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Brandi Webb, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Criminal Tools
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Allen Floyd, 28
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance (3 Counts)
Assault ( 2 Counts)
Dorian Lucas, 33
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance (4 Counts)
Harley Rawson, 37
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Under Detention
Daniel Powers, 37
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Jeremy McGhee, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary (2 Counts)
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (6 Counts)
Breaking and Entering
Brandon Cantrell, 41
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary (2 Counts)
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (6 Counts)
Breaking and Entering
Ricky Darthard, 43
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Tampering with Evidence
Marcus Ragland, 46
Logan, WV, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Tampering with Evidence
Tiffany McCoy
Chapmanville, WV, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound