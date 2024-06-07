Public indictments

PORTSMOUTH- Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 31, 2024 and returned 31 indictments. The Defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Sierra Schwartz, 22

Winter Haven, FL, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Alex Moore, 28

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Harold Newman, 50

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

David Ratcliff, 33

South Shore, KY was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Brittany Hall, 27

Fort Gay, WV, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Criminal Tools

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Brian Adkins, 27

Fort Gay, WV, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Criminal Tools

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Rebecca Allen, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

James Dingess, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Billy Huff, 39

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Having Weapons While Under Disability (3 Counts)

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Aaron Blanton, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Kyle Turner, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs

Melissa Pennington, 55

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Randall Shepherd, 48

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Forgery

Grand Theft

Brayden Queen, 23

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Tampering with Evidence

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Michael Pelfrey, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Criminal Tools

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brandi Webb, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Criminal Tools

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Allen Floyd, 28

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance (3 Counts)

Assault ( 2 Counts)

Dorian Lucas, 33

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance (4 Counts)

Harley Rawson, 37

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Under Detention

Daniel Powers, 37

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Jeremy McGhee, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary (2 Counts)

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (6 Counts)

Breaking and Entering

Brandon Cantrell, 41

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary (2 Counts)

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (6 Counts)

Breaking and Entering

Ricky Darthard, 43

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Tampering with Evidence

Marcus Ragland, 46

Logan, WV, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Tampering with Evidence

Tiffany McCoy

Chapmanville, WV, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound